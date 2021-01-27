The husband-wife team of Chase and Carly Brashears has joined the South Boston Speedway staff to help lead the historic Virginia speedway into the future.
Chase and Carly Brashears, two East Tennessee State alumni, will serve as assistant general manager and assistant office manager through the 2021 season. Chase will become the speedway’s general manager in 2022 and Carly will direct the track’s marketing, sales and administrative functions.
They will work alongside current South Boston Speedway management throughout the upcoming season to learn the racetrack’s operations.
“I’m very excited about this opportunity to come to South Boston Speedway,” Chase Brashears said. “South Boston Speedway is a nationwide, if not internationally known, name in short track racing. It’s a huge honor to have the opportunity to lead the speedway. I’m very thankful to the Mattioli and Igdalsky families, everybody at Pocono Raceway and everybody here at South Boston Speedway to have this awesome opportunity, and I thank God for placing me here to be able to work alongside my wife, who will be my right hand as we go along through this.”
A native of Whitesburg, Kentucky, Chase Brashears has been working in NASCAR’s competition division, where he has served as one of NASCAR’s three national series race directors. After graduating from ETSU in 2017, he went to work with NASCAR’s touring and weekly series racing operations, planning marketing events and traveling to grassroots racetracks across North America.
He moved to NASCAR’s competition division in 2019 and became one of the three national series race directors. In June 2019 he directed his first race at Michigan International Speedway, at 23 becoming the youngest person to direct a national series race.
Chase Brashears has worked in various capacities at Lonesome Pine Raceway in Coeburn, Kingsport Speedway and Bristol Motor Speedway and Dragway, among them competition, marketing and public relations as well as working with website and social/digital platforms.
Carly Brashears, a Kingsport native, served as a member of NASCAR’s Event Marketing team for the past two years. She was a liaison for NASCAR-sanctioned national series tracks, assisting tracks in promoting their event weekends, driver appearances and industry meetings such as driver/crew chief meetings, pre-race festivities and victory lane celebrations.
In 2018-2019 she joined the NASCAR Foundation as coordinator, directing the foundation’s relaunch of their grassroots racing initiatives and assisting in marketing initiatives and events along with aspects of the annual humanitarian award.
Carly Brashears previously helped manage social, digital and marketing platforms at Kingsport Speedway and Lonesome Pine Raceway. In 2018 she served as director of marketing and sales at New Smyrna Speedway in Florida.
The couple is eager to get start and help South Boston grow.
“We want to get out into the community, meet people and get them involved in the speedway,” Carly said. “We want to be listening to the community, hearing what people want to see. We love the weekly shows. We love the big tours that come in, but we want to know what else does the community want to see.
“We want to see how we can get the fans involved. We want fans to have fun when they come to the track.”