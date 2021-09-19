BRISTOL, Tenn. — Human emotion more than fast cars makes Bristol Motor Speedway the “Last Great Colosseum.”
In a race week for the ages, all three NASCAR national series — Cup, Xfinity and trucks — delivered amazing races and plenty of drama. The thrill of victory, the agony of defeat, intense anger and raucous celebration all followed that most important decision. How far are you willing to go to win at Bristol?
Kyle Larson’s No. 5 Chevrolet banged into the side of Denny Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota to take the lead with 100 laps to go in the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. By the time the race ended, that was pretty much forgotten.
The focus was on Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott, who spent minutes arguing in the pits after their run-ins on the racetrack. Elliott’s No. 9 Chevrolet cut a tire when Harvick’s No. 4 Ford got into him after the two passed Larson and began battling for the lead.
It cost Elliott the win. Elliott returned the favor by staying in front of Harvick over the closing laps, allowing Larson to catch him and eventually pass him for the win.
“You throw a temper tantrum like you’re 2 years old because you got passed for the lead and got a flat tire. We barely even rubbed,” Harvick said. “It’s all Chase’s way or it’s no way and if he doesn’t get his way, then he throws a fit. He just rode around until the 5 caught me, and I was tight behind him, and we wound up getting passed by the 5, so I just hate it for our guys.”
In the post-race news conference, Larson was asked about the confrontation between Harvick and Elliott as well as how he controlled his emotions after Hamlin came to express his own frustrations in victory lane. His response drew hearty laughter.
“I’m 5-6, 135 pounds. I'm not going to get too wound up about anything,” Larson said.
As exciting as the end of the Cup race was, it wasn’t even the best finish of the weekend.
AJ Allmendinger and Austin Cindric spun across the finish line while setting off a multicar crash in Friday’s Food City 300 Xfinity Series race. Allmendinger had to go to the infield medical center before doing his winner’s interviews. His No. 16 Chevrolet was towed by a wrecker to the pits instead of driven to victory lane.
NBC Sports television announcer Rick Allen said he knew he was watching something special.
“When you come across the line with a lap to go and have three guys all fighting for the win, you know you have something good in front of you,” Allen said. “Then the guys are pushing it all the way to the end. It was an epic race, so exciting with AJ Allmendinger and Austin Cindric sliding across the finish line.”
Allen, a longtime professional, and former racers-turned-analysts Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte were extremely animated at the end. Allen considers Friday’s finish one of his greatest moments in the broadcast booth.
“I’m a racing fan so I get caught up in the excitement of it,” Allen said. “Seeing it happen and unfold in front of you, by nature I’ve got to call what’s taking place, but at the same time, I’m enjoying it. That will go down as one of the calls I will enjoy the most.”
Mark Garrow, announcer for the Performance Racing Network, has to be more demonstrative to paint a picture for the fans on radio. Like Allen, he got caught up in the moment. After all, it’s not every day the race winner and second-place driver are crashing across the finish line and wrecking a bunch of other cars.
“I’m a race fan right then. It’s hard to keep control of your emotions and not go over the top,” Garrow said. “We do this because we love racing and close finishes. You’ve got to be careful that you don’t just go, ‘Yahoo.’ You have to still describe what’s going on and still have to maintain control because you’re all excited at the same time.”
How good was the finish? From Garrow’s perspective, there is no doubt it will stand the test of time.
“That will be a highlight reel forever and ever at Bristol Motor Speedway and for the Xfinity Series,” he said. “Forever and ever and ever, that makes the highlight reel, no doubt about it.”
Jerry Caldwell, Bristol Motor Speedway executive vice president and general manager, loved the wild weekend. Such action ramps up ticket sales and interest in the track. He said he knows Friday’s finish ranks both amongst the best at Bristol and in the history of the sport.
“It was just Bristol. The number of epic finishes that have happened here, that one Friday will go toward the top,” Caldwell said. “It was the best four, five laps I’ve seen anywhere to end a race. That one will go in the history books for us.”
The crazy weekend was truly a throwback. There were numerous comparisons to the legendary last-lap crashes of the late Dale Earnhardt running into Terry Labonte. So many other notable moments over the track’s first 60 years like Jeff Gordon using the bump-and-run on Rusty Wallace is why Allen calls Bristol one of the sport’s iconic venues.
“There’s the history of this place and there have been so many great races here,” Allen said. “It just seems that aggressive driving is the natural thing to do. It was so much fun to see that and witness all that.”
