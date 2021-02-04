EMORY, Va. — The Emory & Henry College men’s wrestling program will not compete during the remainder of the 2020-21 season due to health and safety concerns stemming from COVID-19, according to a news release issued Thursday afternoon.
"The student-athletes on the team have made the difficult decision to conclude their current season due to safety concerns," said Pete Hansen, head men’s and women’s wrestling coach. "I support their decision as we continue to focus on the safety of our student-athletes during this unprecedented time.”
The Wasps competed in two meets during their inaugural season, before pausing wrestling-related activities in the middle of January due to COVID-19 positive cases and precautionary contact tracing measures among individuals.
Emory & Henry will maintain the current schedule of competition in other sports, and will continue to observe thorough health and safety protocols based on guidance from local, state and national medical experts, which includes testing for all student-athletes prior to competitions.