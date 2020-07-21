EMORY — Emory & Henry football coach Curt Newsome has been involved with football since he was 7 years old.
“I started playing when I was 7, and I’ve missed a season,” Newsome said at an E&H press conference Tuesday.
The veteran coach will be involved with the sport this fall, but he’ll have to wait until spring before he’ll have a chance to coach another game.
E&H athletic director Anne Crutchfield said Tuesday the Wasps, along with the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, have canceled the fall sports season and will not resume athletic competition until 2021.
The cancellation comes, according to Crutchfield, because of the continuing health and safety concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With the information available to us today regarding the continued spread of the virus, we simply do not believe we can create and maintain an environment for intercollegiate athletics competition that meets our requirements for safety,” Crutchfield said.
In addition to football, fall sports impacted by the delay to spring include volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s cross country and equestrian.
Winter sports, including men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s swimming, men’s and women’s indoor track and field and men’s and women’s wrestling, are also affected by the delay until after the first of the year.
FALL TRAINING
NCAA DIII is considering a provision that would allow for training to continue in the fall, if conditions allow.
Newsome said he’s not excited about the decision, but it is the right one.
“I think it’s the right thing to do,” the coach said. “We’ll do it the right way.”
Moving the season to spring does have some positives for Newsome.
“It’s an advantage for our freshman class,” Newsome said. “It gives us a chance to practice in pads, if possible.”
The coach said his team will have 70 freshmen in fall camp, and they will get plenty of chances to prove themselves worthy of playing by the time the spring season rolls around.
“We have the possibility of having a true spring (camp) in the fall,” Newsome said.
The switch will also change the way E&H recruits for a year.
“We usually have about 350 recruits between November and March,” Newsome said. “That’s going to change this year. If the opportunity presents itself, we’ll have to get out to the schools earlier in the year.”
LOTS OF QUESTIONS
With the decision comes plenty of questions about fall sports in the spring. Crutchfield said nothing has been set yet as far as schedules for teams.
It does appear that most sports will be playing their games within the ODAC only because of possible schedule conflicts with teams from other conferences, she said.
“At this point, it will be difficult to commit past conference games,” Crutchfield said.
When the football season and seasons for other traditional fall sports will be is yet to be decided.
“I anticipate we’re looking at a March, April season for football,” Crutchfield said.
The school is working with the ODAC and other conference schools to develop schedules, she said.
Planning is still in the beginning stages. Other than schedules, Crutchfield said other issues such as use of facilities, training and staffing will have to be addressed.
“This will not be a traditional fall on campus in any respect, but we intend to provide our student-athletes with a robust and meaningful experience,” said Crutchfield. “The decision to postpone the fall season was difficult, but we have a responsibility to make decisions that are in the best interest of the student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans.”