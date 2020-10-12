GRAY — On a night when the Daniel Boone girls soccer team honored its seniors, a freshman led the way in the Lady Trailblazers 5-0 victory over David Crockett in District 1-AAA tournament play at Nathan Hale Stadium.
Anne-Claire Elliott recorded a hat trick, scoring in the 17th, 19th and 31st minutes.
“The whole team worked together to get me those scoring opportunities,” Elliott said. “I couldn’t have done it without everybody there. It’s a step-by-step process. We were really glad to do that for our seniors.”
Shyra Phan put the Lady ’Blazers (7-6-2) on the scoreboard in the fourth minute and later assisted on Elliott’s second goal. Tessa Arney, who assisted on Elliott’s first goal, added the final Boone score in the 33rd.
The Lady ’Blazers advanced to meet top-seeded Science Hill in the semifinal round Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Tennessee High.
“We had a great first half. Everything was clicking and the communication was great,” Boone coach Steve Sessis said. “We were able to pass the ball around, get open and take the shots.
“Anne-Claire had the hat trick, but we’re pleased with how we played all the way around. We played with spirit and it was physical, but there were handshakes at the end.”
Despite being down on the scoreboard, the Lady Pioneers (0-12-0) stayed aggressive until the end. Lauren Myers and Chloe Anderson had good looks late in the second half only to be denied.
“That’s one thing about this team. We’ve gotten beat every time we’ve played, but they’ve never stopped,” David Crockett coach Bryan Barnett said. “It would have been easy to get mercy-ruled in the second half, but we talked about at halftime about remembering who you are and all you’ve been through.”
Boone honored seniors Raygan Sain, Sydnie Hatcher, Sydney Clontz and Logan Miller after the game. After a big game at defender, Miller went on offense and took the final shot of the match for the Lady ’Blazers.
Crockett seniors Addie Stadler, Kayla Winfield, Sarah Galvan and Emily Whitson played their final match in what has been a trying year in more ways than one.
“We’ve dealt with two COVID shutdowns and it’s the first time we’ve had more than 13 players in four matches,” Barnett said. “The day after we were eligible to come back, we had back-to-back matches.
“I’m going to miss all these seniors, especially Addie’s leadership and her passion. I’ve never heard a complaint out of any of them and I’m really going to miss them.”