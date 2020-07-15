BRISTOL — Chase Elliott put his name in the history books and drove home with $1 million Wednesday night as the winner of the first NASCAR All-Star Race held at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Elliott won the final three stages of the exhibition race around the “World’s Fastest Half-Mile.” The driver of the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet held off a hard-charging Kyle Busch in the No. 18 Toyota for a .418-second margin of victory.
The race was held in front of a crowd estimated between 25,000 and 30,000 fans who were loudly cheering for Elliott, the winner of the last two NMPA Most Popular Driver awards. It was the biggest crowd for a sporting event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“What better night to have fans back than tonight,” Elliott said. “There’s nothing like Bristol, nothing like the lights here, nothing like racing here. I’m really proud of our team tonight. We were so fast after the last couple of weeks, when I felt like I was struggling.
“We came out with a great car. Seeing those No. 9 hats and T-shirts up in the stands, Bristol has an electric atmosphere unlike anywhere else we go to. I couldn’t be more excited. Let’s take that $1 million back to Georgia!”
It was just the second time the All-Star Race was held outside Charlotte Motor Speedway. Elliott’s father, Bill, won the All-Star Race held at Atlanta in 1986. The Elliotts joined Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Jr. as the only father-son combinations to win the event.
Busch made a charge from sixth place in the final 15-lap segment for the runner-up finish. He went to the top of the track to gain on Elliott, but could never could get close enough to move him out of the way as the final segment ran caution-free.
“I just needed the high line to be a little bit wider where I could carry a little more speed,” Busch said. “I knew I couldn’t pass him running down there (on the low groove), so I had to try something different. I was able to close some on him, but that was about it.
“We’re really trying hard and it seems like we’re OK, but we were mired about 10th for much of the race. The last couple of adjustments helped us out and made it better. I got a good restart, but just couldn’t catch him.”
Kevin Harvick made the decision to pit for fresh tires before the final segment. He charged to third in the No. 4 Ford, but couldn’t get the needed caution to bunch up the field.
Brad Keselowski, who won the Food City presents the Supermarket Heroes 500 in May, finished fourth and Denny Hamlin, winner of the last Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, posted a fifth-place effort.
Blaney, Joey Logano, Alex Bowman, Aric Almirola and Martin Truex Jr. rounded out the top 10.
STAGES 1,2,3
Ryan Blaney assumed control early in Stage 1 and held off Kevin Harvick to take the win in the 55-lap segment. Elliott passed Harvick, going on the high side to take the lead, and powered on to the Stage 2 victory.
Blaney opted not to pit for tires and grab the lead in Stage 3. Elliott passed him midway through the 35-lap segment to win and set the stage for the final 15 green-flag laps.