BRISTOL, Tenn. — Good friends off the track and fierce competitors behind the wheel of their race cars, Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney find themselves in different positions heading into Saturday night’s Bass Pro NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, goes into the race 25 points ahead of the cutoff for when the NASCAR Cup Series playoff contenders are trimmed from 16 drivers to 12 for the next round.
Blaney, driver of the No. 12 Team Penske Ford, is 27 points behind 12th-place Clint Bowyer and in a must-win situation.
For Elliott, who won the NASCAR All-Star Race at Bristol in July, a top-20 finish will ensure his advancement into the next round. It’s certainly a good position to be in considering he finished 20th in the first playoff race at Darlington after he and Martin Truex Jr. got together battling for the win.
Both drivers saw it as a simply a racing incident, and Elliott talked about the respect he has for Truex, a former series champion.
“We were both battling hard for the win,” Elliott said. “Any other time in the race, I probably would give him the position. But in that situation, you have to know that nobody is going to let anybody in for a race win with 15 laps left. We were both being aggressive and when you’re coming to an end of the race like that and a potential win of the Southern 500, I’d be foolish not to push for every last inch.”
Elliott bounced back with a fifth-place run at Richmond and will start sixth in Saturday night’s race. Blaney — a longtime friend of Elliott, whose father also raced in the Cup Series — goes into the race last among the 16 playoff drivers. That doesn’t sit well with Blaney, who will be 14th on the starting grid.
“This team, we are not a 16th-place-in-points team. We showed it all year,” he said. “We have had speed. It is just a matter of closing it out. We are way better than that and hopefully we can show it this weekend.”
Both have shown speed throughout the season. Elliott has wins at Charlotte and the Daytona road course in addition to the All-Star Race. Blaney won earlier this season at Talladega.
He warned drivers ahead of him Saturday at Bristol to not try to hold him up if he’s in a faster car.
“I would love to say it is another race weekend, but it is our season, pretty much,” Blaney said. “You have to and go out there and try to win the race. I caution those in front of me that I am not going to be behind them for very long if we are faster than them. I feel like that is what everyone has to realize and that is just the position we are in.”