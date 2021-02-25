Elizabethton senior Jonathan “Deuce” Morton won a third straight TSSAA Class A/AA state wrestling championship on Wednesday night at the Chattanooga Convention Center.
Counting back-to-back state titles as a linebacker on the Cyclones football team and he is a five-time state champion athlete.
Morton, who finished his season at 32-1, pinned Pigeon Forge’s Caleb Wolfe with 45 seconds left in the 220-pound championship match.
Sullivan East’s Dawson Jones picked up three wins and placed sixth in the 152-pound bracket. Tucker Brown at 113 and Mason Arrington at 145 also won their opening-round matches. Jacob Cross at 106 and Dominic Cross at 160 were victorious in consolation matches.
Sullivan South’s Sean Clare won two decisions and once by pinfall to finish sixth at 195. Rebels teammate Alex Overbay won by a 7-5 decision in his first-round match.
The girls competition is Thursday with action shifting Friday to the Class AAA boys.