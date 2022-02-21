CHURCH HILL — An impressive display of long-range shooting sparked the Elizabethton girls basketball team to its third district tournament title in four years.
The Lady Cyclones shot an eye-popping 13-for-27 from 3-point range and throttled Sullivan East 79-44 in the District 1-3A championship on Monday night at Volunteer.
Elizabethton junior point guard Lina Lyon, who finished with 14 points, was the tournament’s MVP, but Olivia Holly and Renna Lane were the heroines of the championship game.
Holly scored 21 and Lane had 16, and they combined to shoot 9-for-15 from 3 for the Lady Cyclones (21-6).
“These girls have put in so much effort since last March and they’ve bought into what we want to do,” Elizabethton coach Lucas Andrews said. “We wanted to hang our hats on defense and rebounding and when you do that, the ball goes in a lot more.”
The second quarter was the early dagger for the Lady Patriots (25-9). Elizabethton went 7-for-10 from distance, including four straight from Lane, in the period.
“When we’re in practice, we’re always knocking down 3s and ... I knew that we were going to come out and shoot well,” Lyon said. “I was so excited because I knew we were going to come out and win this game.”
Elizabethton sophomore center Marlee Mathena added 13 on 6-for-8 shooting, but her key passing from deep in the post was key, stretching the East defense that was without Riley Nelson.
“She’s just a sophomore, but tonight, she played like a junior or even a young senior,” Andrews said of Mathena. “That’s big for us because we have to establish the inside first with a drive, cut or pass.
“Our stats show that we shoot it really well when it goes inside out.”
Jenna Hare carried the bulk of the load and finished with 17 points for the Lady Patriots, who committed 14 turnovers and made just four shots from deep. Hayley Grubb hit for 13 points.
SPREADING THE WEALTH
In the District 1-3A consolation game, Volunteer got off to a good start and continually forced Unicoi County into turnovers in a 70-49 win.
Jacie Begley led the Lady Falcons (18-14) with 14 points, and Audrey Evan and Veda Barton each had 12.
“It was a very solid night and we just wanted to spread the wealth,” Volunteer coach Tyrone Smith said. “We want everybody to play together and keep it going. We never know when our team is going to be hot. Jacie came out hot tonight and everyone off the bench played well.”
Faith Bennett had a game-high 17 to lead Unicoi County and Allie Lingerfelt added 13.
Volunteer got off to a great start from 3-point range. Begley, Evans, Kendra Huff and Danielle Sizemore each hit at least one from distance in the opening quarter. The Lady Falcons finished with six 3s, including three by Sizemore.
Meanwhile, the Lady Blue Devils (9-23) couldn’t find much of anything in the first quarter and trailed by nine. Lingerfelt scored four points in the first, all from the free-throw line.
Volunteer led by 10, 27-17, at halftime.