ELIZABETHTON — A constant suffocating defense and making big shots when needed is often a good recipe for winning basketball games.
Elizabethton came out on fire Saturday night inside Treadway Gym, making four of its first five 3-pointers to hit Science Hill with a 12-0 run, and the Lady Cyclones went on to 54-41 win.
Defense was the name of the game in the nightcap, which saw Grainger pull out a 31-25 overtime victory over Dobyns-Bennett.
LADY CYCLONES CRUISE
Point guard Lina Lyons scored a team-high 13 points and Morgan Headrick tallied 11 for Elizabethton, which forced 23 Lady Hilltoppers turnovers and held the youthful squad to 11-for-37 shooting from the field.
“We didn’t do a lot of things well in that second quarter,” Elizabethton coach Lucas Andrews said. “We had a small discussion about what we needed to fix, but we’re a team that will hang our hats on defense, getting rebounds and getting stops.”
All of Science Hill’s points came from its starters, led by 13 points apiece from Nae Marion and Jasmin Myers.
The Lady ’Toppers had a rough third period, committing 13 turnovers and scoring only eight points.
“We’ve talked about this for a while and we have a veteran group saying that the most important three minutes of the ball game is the first three out of halftime,” Andrews said. “We gave them a layup to start, but then we picked up the pressure full court and started frustrating them.”
Elizabethton made 19 of 41 shots from the field, including 7 of 15 3-point attempts, and hit 9 of 12 free-throw attempts.
LADY GRIZZLIES PREVAIL
Two Elle Francis 3-pointers — one to tie the game with 33.1 seconds left in the third quarter, the other to put her team ahead at the 3:24 mark of the fourth — were not enough for Dobyns-Bennett.
“We knew they were good and that they would guard,” D-B coach Bill Francis said of Grainger. “They did a great job sagging off and taking away our inside game. They mostly played a pack line man-to-man defense instead of a zone.
“We didn’t move the ball as I thought we could have and we missed a couple of skips and screens to get some shots.”
Grainger's Lauren Longmire hit a shot and an open Alia Maloney followed with a 17-foot jumper to seal the deal.
The Lady Grizzlies forced four D-B turnovers and the Tribe went 0-for-5 from the floor in overtime.
Still, D-B's coach took solace knowing his defense is better now at this point of the season than it has been in the past.
“I told them I have never coached a team that is this good defensively this early in the season,” he said. “Normally this is what we look like in mid-January.
“Six years ago when I took the job here, I said that we wanted the program to become like Grainger, Science Hill and South Greene that are traditionally there year in and year out. This was a big test for us tonight.”
Caitlyn Wallace, Jabrea Johnson and Francis scored six points each for the Lady Indians. Tori Rutherford had a game-high 13 points for Grainger.
Both teams struggled mightily from the field. The Lady Grizz shot 11-for-49 and the Lady Indians 8-for-40. D-B forced 21 turnovers but coughed it up 23 times.