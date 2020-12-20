Northeast Tennessee lost a coaching legend Sunday evening.
Dave Rider, who turned Elizabethton's football program into a state power in the late 1990s, died after an illness. He was 82.
Before his death, Rider was able to enjoy his grandson, Shawn Witten, earning the state championship that managed to sneak away from Rider during his coaching days. Witten guided the Cyclones to back-to-back TSSAA Class 4A titles, including this year’s championship just two weeks ago.
Rider led the Cyclones to three straight state semifinal appearances with Shawn and his brother, Jason Witten, leading the way on the field. Both went on to play college football — Shawn at Virginia Tech and Jason at Tennessee — and Jason became one of the NFL's all-time great tight ends. Jason is still in the NFL, playing with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Shawn returned to Elizabethton and built a program that has become one of the best in the state.
Rider grew up in West Virginia and was a football star at Big Creek High School. He went on to start at running back at West Virginia from 1957-59 but passed on a chance to play in the NFL — saying later his heart was in coaching.
In 1965, Rider took over the program at J.I. Burton in Norton. He also coached at Tazewell in Virginia before heading to Tennessee to take over at Elizabethton in 1976.
Rider compiled a record of 173-79 with the Cyclones despite almost always playing against bigger schools. He was 1-8 in his first nine playoff games with the Cyclones but won nine of his last 12.