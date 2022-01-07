ELIZABETHTON — Elizabethton opened its Upper Lakes Conference basketball schedule with a sweep of Sullivan East at John Treadway Gym on Friday night.
The Lady Cyclones opened the action with an impressive 64-49 win over the Lady Patriots. That was followed by the Cyclones building enough of a cushion to withstand a late surge by East and earn a 57-54 victory.
PULLING AWAY
After leading only 26-25 at halftime, the Elizabethton boys worked their way to a 53-44 advantage with 2:29 left in the game. But East (11-3, 0-1) clawed back into the game and trailed only 54-51 with 24.7 seconds left.
But the Cyclones (8-6, 1-0) hit 3 of 4 foul shots down the stretch.
“We’re still trying to find ourselves,” said Elizabethton coach Lucas Honeycutt. “I do like where we are at, but I wasn’t sure we were ready for a conference game. The guys made enough plays tonight for us to pull out the win.”
The key to the victory was the defensive job that Nate Stephens did on Patriots sharpshooter Dylan Bartley. Stephens’ smothering effort held Bartley to just 10 points.
“Stephens was the player of the game as far as I’m concerned,” Honeycutt noted.
Jake Roberts led the Cyclones with 17 points, Nicholas Wilson added 12 and Seth Carter had 11.
Logan Murray had 16 points and Braden Standbridge 14 for East.
TEAM EFFORT
The Lady Cyclones (10-4, 1-0) placed four players in double figures, led by Lina Lyon’s 20 points. Every Elizabethton player who saw action made it into the scoring column.
Reiley Whitson added 12 points, and Renna Lane and Marlee Mathena had 10 apiece.
“This was a complete team effort,” said Lady Cyclones coach Lucas Andrews. “Defensively, we did an outstanding job. I’m so proud of the way the girls played tonight.”
Jenna Hare led East (14-8, 0-1) with a game-high 21 points, and Hayley Grubb added 10.