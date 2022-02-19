CHURCH HILL — It was just Elizabethton’s night.
The Cyclones upset top-seeded Volunteer 74-70 in the District 1-3A boys basketball tournament semifinals Saturday, a victory that followed the Lady Cyclones’ stunning comeback from an eight-point, fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the Lady Falcons 55-52.
Next up for the No. 2 Elizabethton girls is matchup with No. 1 seed Sullivan East in the championship game on Monday at 7:30 p.m. at Volunteer. The Lady Patriots edged pesky Unicoi County 67-60 in the other semifinal.
The Lady Blue Devils and Lady Falcons meet at 6 p.m. on Monday in the consolation game.
Elizabethton’s boys will battle for the District 1-3A tournament title against Unicoi County at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, also at Volunteer. The Blue Devils beat Sullivan East 56-50.
CHIP ON THEIR SHOULDERS
Showing no respect for the Falcons’ position as the regular- season champs, the Cyclones (15-12) raced to a 9-0 start and built what seemed like a commanding 40-22 advantage with 2:24 left in the first half.
“Volunteer was the one team this year that we didn’t beat in the regular season, so we came in here tonight with a chip on our shoulder,” said Elizabethton senior Jake Roberts, who led the Cyclones with 20 points. “Even though we were the fourth seed, we didn’t think we were the fourth-best team here.”
The Falcons (20-11) tallied the final nine points of the first half and cut the deficit to 40-31 heading into the third quarter.
Slowly but surely, Volunteer crept ever closer. The Falcons trailed only 59-55 to start the final quarter and got within 70-68 with 2:02 left to play.
But the Cyclones hit their free throws down the stretch and held on for the victory.
“Confidence, energy and lack of pressure all were a great recipe for success tonight,” said Elizabethton coach Lucas Honeycutt.
Seth Carter added 14 points for the Cyclones. Bryson Rollins and Bryce VanHuss had 12 apiece.
Joltin Harrison and Heath Miller scored 15 points each for Volunteer and Jon Wes Lovelace added 14.
“Elizabethton played great, and we didn’t,” said Volunteer coach Mike Poe. “Every time we gave them an open shot, they made it. There’s not much else to say.”
LATE RALLY
For the record, the Volunteer girls outplayed the Lady Cyclones for all but the final 22 seconds of the game. They held a 42-34 lead with 7:43 remaining and seemed destined to win.
Elizabethton, though, refused to surrender and clawed its way back.
Down 52-51, the Lady Cyclones’ Renna Lane tore a rebound from a pack of desperate Lady Falcons, turned and flipped the ball back up and into the net to give her team the lead with 22 seconds showing on the clock.
They never give it back.
“When I got that ball, I just turned and shot, the Lord was with me on that one,” Lane said.
Lina Lyon had a game-high 25 points to lead Elizabethton (20-6). Marlee Mathena added 13.
“It took a while for them to figure things out,” said Elizabethton coach Lucas Andrews. “But they responded and made plays when we needed them.”
Veda Barton scored 17 points for Volunteer (17-13). Audrey Evans put up 15 and Jacie Begley 11.
LADY PATRIOTS PREVAIL
A 30-point outburst by Jenna Hare enabled the Lady Patriots (25-8) to withstand a stubborn underdog.
Sullivan East — which led by just one, 42-41, entering the fourth quarter — converted 10 3-pointers. Hare and Abby McCarter each hit four.
McCarter and teammate Hannah Hodge tossed in 12 points apiece to help offset a 25-point effort by Unicoi’s Faith Bennett.
Hannah Shelton and Jocelyn Metcalf each totaled nine points for the Lady Blue Devils.
Metcalf and Bennett both drained a trio of 3-point shots.
DEVILS GET BY PATRIOTS
A 22-12 first quarter paid dividends for the Blue Devils, who got 20 points, including four 3-pointers, from Grant Hensley and 17 out of Lucas Slagle.
Bryson Peterson added 11 points for Unicoi County.
The Patriots were paced by Dylan Bartley’s 11 points. Braden Standbridge and Masun Tate each added 10.