KINGSPORT — Pen met paper on Wednesday afternoon as eight Dobyns-Bennett student athletes signed on to play at the collegiate level.
WHITSON WEARS BLUE
Quarterback Zane Whitson will be attending Middle Tennessee State in the fall.
Whitson is one of the most decorated players in the long history of D-B football, highlighted by a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 40:3 over the last two seasons.
“The coaches like my mobility in the pocket and my effort and attitude,” Whitson said. “It’s not just the way I play, but the fact that I’m willing to go make a play.
“I’m going to get in there and compete initially and just see what happens. I want to learn and see what Division I football is all about.”
Whitson’s career includes statistics like 248-for-425 for 3,805 yards in his last two years.
He also had 144 carries for 627 yards and nine rushing scores.
“Zane has been to probably as many Dobyns-Bennett football games as I have,” coach Joey Christian said. “He’s one of the greatest competitors that I’ve ever been around. He’s focused, relentless and, by golly, there’s no moment that is too big or too bright for him.
“Zane will make an impact at Middle Tennessee, and I can guarantee that.”
Zane will be the second Whitson on the Murfreesboro campus; older sister Courtney is one of the returning stars on the basketball team.
"It'll be nice having Courtney down there to look after me," he said. "I don't think I'll have to look out for her.
"I think she's put in a good word for me not by her words, but with her actions, effort, hustle and attitude."
WATKINS CHOOSES CAMPBELL
Wrestler Brennan Watkins will be furthering his academic and athletic career at Campbell.
Watkins is second all time in school history with 164 wins and is one of only two four-time regional champions in program history. He is a two-time state runner-up.
“Campbell has a real dedication to the sport, and they’re trying to get better every year,” Watkins said. “Dobyns-Bennett is great, and we’re all one big family. We all work really hard in the room and joke around after practice because we’re all so close.”
“One of the intangibles that we noticed about Brennan is that he’s very scrappy, and he’s one of the most competitive kids in the ring,” D-B coach Wesley Idlette said. “He always wants to wrestle the other team’s best wrestler.”
HURST PICKS CHATTANOOGA
Jackson Hurst, another decorated wrestler, signed on with Chattanooga.
Hurst tallied 156 wins in his career and was a two-time state champion. His junior year was arguably his best, racking up over 50 victories and his first of two regional titles.
“As a coach, one of the things that I appreciate about Jackson is that on and off the mat, he’s very intelligent,” Idlette said. “He’s one of the most methodical wrestlers we have on our team.
“His leadership skills over the last two years have been tremendous.”
ADDITIONAL SIGNINGS
Brothers Clint and Tre Morrisette will look to add to their lengthy wrestling careers at Life University, which is coming off of a NAIA national championship in the winter.
Football players Jackson Martin and Braden Marshall will be attending Emory & Henry College in the fall.
Ethan Murray will also be furthering his career at Maryville College.