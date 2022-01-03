JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State’s Mohab Yasser has gotten over the initial culture shock, yet the one place where he feels truly comfortable is on the basketball court.
The freshman guard from Egypt is quickly becoming a fan favorite with his hard-nosed style of play. Since the first time he’s stepped onto the court with the Bucs, he’s played as though he belongs.
“My first game here, I was not scared because it’s basketball,” Yasser said after Monday’s practice at Freedom Hall. “You have pressure the first game when you’re a freshman. But I don’t feel like I’m a freshman. This is big time for me.”
Yasser grew up in Egypt and spent two years at the NBA Africa Academy in Dakar, Senegal. Since his arrival in Johnson City in August, he’s fit right in with his new teammates.
“I love basketball here,” he said. “I love the people here. Everybody helps me. It’s real love. I need to live here. Everyone is training hard every day. If you’re not training hard, you don’t have a chance to play here.”
Yasser is somewhat of a star back home in Egypt. He’s played internationally and helped his club Zamalek to two championships — the Egyptian Super League and the inaugural Basket Africa League — last year. He was the youngest player in the BAL and chosen as the best young player in the Egyptian League after scoring 17 points in the championship game.
He scored 42 points in a game against Guinea as Egypt finished third in the U-18 AfroBasket 2020 tournament.
“He’s played against grown men overseas,” said ETSU coach Desmond Oliver, whose team hosts VMI on Wednesday night. “He’s a high-major player. He’ll have a great career here at ETSU. He’ll be an all-league player for us next year. I think this year he’ll be one of the top freshmen in the conference.”
Yasser is averaging 6.7 points and 3.2 rebounds a game while seeing about 19 minutes of action.
“His numbers would look a lot different if I didn’t have some tremendous upperclassmen ahead of him,” Oliver said.
When Johnson City woke up to a blanket of snow on Monday morning, Yasser was surprised. But it was not the first time he has seen snow. That happened when he was playing for the NBA Academy and the team traveled to Toronto.
“It was nothing like this though,” he said, adding: “I like snow.”
Yasser previously visited the United States when his NBA Academy team played in places such as Las Vegas and New York. Still, it took him a while to decide to go to ETSU.
“Coach Oliver sent me a scholarship,” Yasser said. “For one week I talked with my family. My family said, ’Yes you can go.’ I wanted to try to experience college. Basketball here is different. It’s tough.
“Everything is different here. The food is different ... the people, the basketball. You have to fight every day here. The coaches are high level and I learn every day. I love this game. I want to improve every day.”