SEVIERVILLE — A strong run coming out of the halftime locker room by the homestanding Sevier County boys basketball team brought an end to Daniel Boone’s season on Saturday inside Lon C. Burchfield Gymnasium.
The Smoky Bears used a 9-0 run to start the third quarter to take a 70-58 victory in their Region 1-4A quarterfinal matchup with the Trailblazers.
“There were some loose balls and a couple of offensive rebounds that we didn’t come up with,” Daniel Boone coach Chris Brown said. “At this time of the year, you need to come up with those 50-50 balls. They’re talented and they run their stuff pretty well and are disciplined.
“They’re the type of team that you don’t want to chase because they’re methodical and run everything in the halfcourt extremely well.”
Bolstered by that halfcourt attack, Sevier County (19-10) shot 60.9% from the field.
Four Smoky Bears players scored in double figures, led by Cooper Takacs’ 19 points. Caleb Tarwater (16 points), freshman Reed Ownby (15) and Danny Stanton (10) also had solid nights for the victors.
The Trailblazers (11-19) got it going in the fourth quarter, hitting for 27 points on 10-of-18 shooting, but it was too little too late.
Creed Musick finished with 19 points for the Trailblazers. Luke Jenkins netted 13 and Brayden Blankenship threw in 10 for Boone.
Brown’s crew, following a familiar pattern, went into a bad funk in the third quarter. The ’Blazers managed to make only 3 of 11 attempts from the floor and were outscored 18-8 in the period.
Boone turned the ball over 20 times.
“We go through those funks when we turn the ball over and we’re not getting good shots,” Brown said. “At this point in the season, you have to be able to make shots.
“I thought we did some good things in the second half. There are good building blocks here and I’m proud of the seniors for giving us everything they had,” he added.
The Trailblazers started to get back in the game after a series of steals in the second quarter, cutting what was once a double-digit lead down to five.
Boone’s Jenkins had a fine first half, netting 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting while Musick notched five.
The Smoky Bears were running crisp offense in the half court with the patented Ken Wright triangle offense that gave Boone problems all night. Takacs and Tarwater had good first halves, netting eight and seven points respectively.
Sevier County will meet Science Hill in Tuesday’s semifinals at Jefferson County.