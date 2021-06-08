GATE CITY — It was precisely the right play at precisely the right moment.
With only 10 minutes left in the Mountain 7 District boys soccer tournament semifinal matchup between Union and Gate City at Legion Field, the Blue Devils’ Kei Wei Ni crossed the ball into the middle of the penalty area.
The ball, deflected by a Bears defender, ended up at the foot of the Blue Devils’ David Edwards. Edwards turned and fired a shot into the back of the net. That goal proved to be the game winner in Gate City’s hard-fought 2-1 victory over the Bears.
“I’ve always been told to stay on the back post,” said Edwards, a senior captain for the Blue Devils. “When that ball came off the Union defender I was just in the right place at the right time.”
The Blue Devils will host Abingdon on Thursday in the championship match. The Falcons advanced with a 4-2 decision over Wise Central.
Gate City opened the scoring in the 20th minute when Caiden Poole took a pass from teammate Daniel Mann and sent a laser shot into the upper right corner of the Union goal.
The Bears held their ground and continued to force the action. Just five minutes before half time, Union’s Corbyn Jenkins slipped a pass to Brayden Wharton who immediately took advantage of some disarray among the Blue Devils’ defenders and notched the game-tying goal.
When the second half began, Mother Nature joined the action. With a storm front moving in, Union had a strong wind at its back and mounted a forceful attack for much of the final 40 minutes of play.
The Gate City defenders were up to the task and repelled every foray that the Bears made. Just when it appeared the game would go to overtime, Edwards struck with his timely goal.
“We made them earn it,” said Union coach Bryan Wharton. “Our kids played hard. The ball didn’t go our way. I’m proud of their effort and hopefully this will give us something to build on.”
Gate City coach Aaron Hillman knew his team had been in a battle.
“This is the third time we’ve played Union this year and they’ve gotten better each time,” said Hillman. “They had a good game plan.
“But our kids didn’t have any quit in them,” added Hillman. “From this point on in the season we can’t let ourselves be outhustled.”
Both goalkeepers were outstanding in the match. Union’s Malachi Jenkins had 11 saves and Gate City’s Luke Reed four.