GRAY — Jeremy Jenkins’ Daniel Boone football team may not have all that much experience returning this fall. One its returnees, however, is Hagan Edwards, a junior linebacker and running back.
Edwards emerged as one of the top tacklers for the Trailblazers last fall, racking up more than 100 stops, in addition to seeing time on offense in short spurts.
“Coach Jenkins teaches physicality and to always be aggressive,” Edwards said. “I love defense because I love hitting people. Being a leader is great, but we have some others out there like Will (Hamlin) and Luke (Scott).”
Jenkins feels comfortable having his defense anchored by Edwards in the middle along with Hamlin, a senior defensive end, and Scott, a junior end, fortifying the front.
“I’m a defensive-minded person, so any time you feel good with your run defense in high school football, you’re going to be successful,” Jenkins said. “We feel really good about those three. You’re not going to find three better football players than those.”
Edwards, Scott and Hamlin have racked up plenty of playing time since coming into the program. Edwards has been playing since he was a freshman.
“You’re hoping that Hagan is like another coach on the field,” Jenkins said. “He’s in a leadership role where people look to him to make a lot of plays. He’s got a lot of experience and we put a lot on him.
“He seems to have taken that in really well.”
Edwards was thrust into the alpha role last season when Devon White went down with injury. He seems to have thrived in his role.
“Hagan is not one of these that does a lot of ‘rah-rah’ stuff. He’s one of those that leads by example,” Jenkins said. “He’s having to change a bit as far as making the calls on the field, but he’s taking it in stride.”
On offense, Edwards and Braiden Blankenship should feel comfortable running behind all-state senior lineman Peyton Ford.
“Hagan is going to have some expectations on offense, but we know his bread is buttered on that defensive side of the ball,” Jenkins said.