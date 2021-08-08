COEBURN — There was a time, not far removed, when nearly every athlete would play every sport available in high school.
With AAU, travel leagues and the like, playing three or even more sports is an inclination that many athletes are steering away from.
Oftentimes student-athletes now choose to focus on one. They play their sport of choice during the high school season and then play club and travel ball when that season is not in session.
There are still plenty of exceptions.
Eastside junior Eli McCoy is one of them.
McCoy, like many before him and many still today, is making the most of high school athletic career by playing three sports: football, basketball and baseball.
GOOD THINGS
“Sports is fun,” McCoy said at Eastside’s football media day. “You get out and give it your best and good things happen.”
Good things have been happening for the 6-foot-6 McCoy.
He was voted a second-team pitcher on the All-Cumberland District baseball team.
He capped his sophomore year by becoming an All-Region 1D pick and second-team all-state selection at wide receiver after the spring football season. Not bad for a kid who didn’t play the sport until the fall of his freshman year in 2019.
Football coach Mike Rhodes, like McCoy’s other coaches, is fully on board with the junior playing multiple sports for Eastside.
“In all three sports he excels,” Rhodes said. “And he’s 6-6. There’s not a lot of that going around. So we can throw it up to him.”
Rhodes said the game plan this season is to get the ball to McCoy more often.
“He never really played football until the last two years and he’s still learning it,” Rhodes said. “When it finally clicks, it’s going to be scary because he’s pretty good already.”
MORE CONFIDENCE
McCoy said he has a lot more confidence about his game going into the fall.
He caught the first touchdown of his career during the spring season, adding to his growing self-assurance on the field.
Football also helps prepare for the physical needs of basketball, his favorite sport, McCoy said.
“I used to be a little pole. I got out there and got in football and it got me stronger and more physical,” he said. “And then you hit the basketball court and it’s just completely different. It feels a lot better.”
HOOPS STILL HIS FAVORITE
While McCoy loves playing football and baseball, he pulls no punches when it comes to naming his favorite sport.
Unlike football, he’s been playing basketball since elementary school and it’s still his top pick.
As a sophomore, McCoy averaged 18 points and 12 rebounds a game, also pulling down a school-record 19 rebounds in one contest.
The 2020 first-team All-Region 1D pick can’t wait to get back on the floor, he said, but for now, his focus is on football.
“It’s looking good so far,” McCoy said of the upcoming gridiron season. “A lot of things have changed, but it’s only gotten better.”
Eastside is scheduled to open its season on Aug. 27 at home against Wise County rival Central.