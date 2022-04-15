NORTON — Eastside’s Jaxsyn Collins knew the importance of Friday’s Cumberland District baseball game with J.I. Burton and he pitched like it.
Collins picked up the complete-game win, giving up one run while throwing a four-hitter in a 12-1 victory over the host Raiders at Lawson-Fitchko Stadium.
Collins struck out four and walked two in a game called after five innings because of the slaughter rule.
The Cumberland District race promises to be a close one with every game up for grabs. And Collins was aware of that before he threw the first pitch Friday.
“It was a big win because if we would have lost this one we would have been in the hole in our district,” he said. “We could have worked our way out of it, but we got the win and that’s all that matters.”
Eastside coach Chris Clay was happy with Collins’ performance on the mound.
“Jaxsyn was special tonight,” Clay said. “We need that out of him, too.
“It was time for him to take the next step and do some things like that. I’m proud of him for sure.”
LOTS OF HITS AND MISTAKES
Collins got plenty of support in the field — Eastside’s defense played error-free behind him — and at the plate.
The Spartans (5-3, 1-1) also pounded out 10 hits and took advantage of seven defensive errors by Burton (9-2, 1-1).
“Anytime you make seven errors, it’s not good,” Raiders coach Jacob Caudill said. “We didn’t hit like we have all year and then make seven errors in the field. You’re not going to win many games like that.”
Eastside’s Eli McCoy and Will Johnson each went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, and Christopher Steele was 2-for-4 and drove in two.
The Raiders got all four of their hits in the first two innings, including three in the first opening frame that went for naught. Caleb McCurdy led off the bottom of the second with a solo home run.
Collins then retired 11 of the next 13 batters he faced.
UP NEXT
Both teams are scheduled to be back in district action next week. Eastside hosts Rye Cove Tuesday, and Burton entertains Thomas Walker.