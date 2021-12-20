Eastside’s Jordan Gray headed up the local contingent on the 2021 VHSL Class 1 all-state football teams announced Monday.
The senior was a first-team selection at wide receiver.
Teammate Braden Hensley, a senior defensive lineman, made the second team.
Twin Springs placed two players on the second unit: offensive lineman Kye Hale and defensive back Eli McCoy. Both are seniors.
Other players from around the region to receive first-team all-state honors were running back Connor Beeson and punter Freddy Campos of Patrick Henry, and Holston linebacker Lane Blevins. All are seniors.
Second-teamers from the region were Grundy junior running back Ian Scammell; Chilhowie senior kicker Daniel Hutton; Patrick Henry senior defensive lineman Clay Mora; and Holston senior defensive end Jordan Ezzell.
Riverheads swept the top honors after capturing its sixth consecutive state championship and running its overall winning streak to 50 games. The Gladiators beat Galax 45-14 for the title.
2021 VHSL Class 1 All-State Teams
Offensive Player of the Year
Caden Cook-Cash, Riverheads
Defensive Player of the Year
Noah Smiley, Riverheads
Coach of the Year
Robert Casto, Riverheads
First Team
Offense
QB—Ian Ashworth, Galax, Sr.
C—Josh Watson, Riverheads, Sr.
OL—Riley Vaught, Galax, Jr.
OL—Tanner Bowles, Riverheads, Sr.
OL—Mitchell Withrow, Riverheads, So.
OL—Jamare Venney, Essex, Sr.
RB—Caden Cook-Cash, Riverheads, So.
RB—Connor Beeson, Patrick Henry, Sr.
RB—John Snider, Parry McCluer, Jr.
WR—Kamren Robinson, Essex, Jr.
WR—Landon Lightner, Riverheads, Sr.
WR—Jordan Gray, Eastside, Sr.
TE—Noah Smiley, Riverheads, Sr.
K—Cooper Robson, Riverheads, Sr.
KR—Najae Carter, Lunenburg, Sr.
All-Purpose—Malik Holmes, King & Queen, Jr.
Defense
DL—Isaac Hartless, Riverheads, Sr.
DL—Domandre’ Roane, Essex, Sr.
DL—Brender Rojas, Galax, Sr.
DE—Noah Smiley, Riverheads, Sr.
DE—Trey Orren, Parry McCluer, Sr.
LB—Riley Vaught, Galax, Jr.
LB—Lane Blevins, Holston, Sr.
LB—Caden Cook-Cash, Riverheads, So.
LB—TyQuan Speight, King & Queen, Jr.
DB—Ian Ashworth, Galax, Sr.
DB—Jalen Mitchell, Parry McCluer, Sr.
DB—Landon Lightner, Riverheads, Sr.
DB—Jordan Saunders, Washington & Lee, Jr.
P—Freddy Campos, Patrick Henry, Sr.
PR—Dorian Harris, Essex, Jr.
All-Purpose—Malik Holmes, King & Queen, Jr.
Second Team
Offense
QB—TreVaughn Ball, Essex, Sr.
C—Elijah Griffen, Parry McCluer, Sr.
OL—Trey Secrist, Parry McCluer, Sr.
OL—Kye Hale, Twin Springs, Sr.
OL—Austin Ashworth, Galax, Sr.
OL—Mark Yoder, Buffalo Gap, So.
RB—Cole Burton, Riverheads, Sr.
RB—Kamryn Berry, King & Queen, Jr.
RB—Ian Scammell, Grundy, Jr.
WR—Kolier Pruitt, Narrows, So.
WR—Carson Crigger, Narrows, So.
WR—Jaden Stanley, King & Queen, Jr.
TE—Kaiden Atkinson, Rural Retreat, Jr.
K—Daniel Hutton, Chilhowie, Sr.
KR—Kahlil Norris, West Point, Sr.
All-Purpose—Nyjae Carter, Lunenburg, Sr.
Defense
DL—Braden Hensley, Eastside, Sr.
DL—Clay Mora, Patrick Henry, Sr.
DL—Jorden Johnson, King & Queen, Jr.
DE—Jordan Ezzell, Holston, Sr.
DE—Luke Bryant, Riverheads, Jr.
LB—Kamren Robinson, Essex, Jr.
LB—Cole Burton, Riverheads, Sr.
LB—Dustin Bott, Holston, Jr.
LB—Dylan Alphin, Buffalo Gap, Jr.
DB—Aiden Miller, Riverheads, Sr.
DB—Cameron Graham, King & Queen, Sr.
DB—Eli McCoy, Twin Springs, Sr.
DB—Trent Johnson, Holston, Sr.
P—Chadwick Tacy, Covington, Sr.
PR—Harrygan Kelly, Surry, Sr.
All-Purpose—Brycen Sheets, Holston, Sr.