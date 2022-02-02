Eastside upends Cumberland frontrunner for second straight night

COEBURN — Eastside continues to mess with plans for a quiet finish to the regular season for the Cumberland District.
For the second night in a row, the Spartans upended a district front runner. On Wednesday, Eastside (10-9, 4-3) took down Twin Springs (12-7, 5-2) with a 61-42 boys basketball win.
The win came just one night removed from the Spartans handing J.I. Burton its first district loss.
“It’s taken us a while,” Eastside veteran coach Patrick Damron said after his team’s second win in as many nights against the top teams in the Cumberland. “It’s taken us lumps, it’s taken us growth, it’s taken us missing free throws earlier in the year to get to where we’re at.
“We don’t feel like right now that we’ve accomplished a whole lot other than beating good teams. I don’t know that we would have done this 10 days ago.”
START TO FINISH
Eastside never trailed in the game and built a 14-6 advantage after the first quarter.
The Spartans used the momentum from the first quarter to control the game the rest of the way.
“We’re making our free throws, and we’re playing defense,” Damron said of the keys to success for his team. “I thought we defended really well, and we tried to take away Twin Springs’ 3s because they’re a really dangerous team.
That was our goal to not give up easy buckets and make them make contested shots.”
Offensively, Jordan Gray stepped up big for Eastside for the second night in a row.
He finished with 16 points, while Reece Mullins finished with 10 for the Spartans.
“Jordan Gray is playing pretty good right now,” Damron said. “He looks like a pretty good basketball player. We feel pretty comfortable right now with the ball in his hands.”
TOUGH NIGHT
It was a tough night for Twin Springs, particularly in trying to get the ball in the basket.
“Give credit to their defense,” Titans coach Tyler Webb said. “They made it really tough for us to get anything in the lane. They contested every shot. None of ours were really falling.”
Bradley Owens scored 19 for Twin Springs to lead all scorers.
RECORD NIGHT
In Wednesday’s girls game, freshman Azzy Hammons shot her way into the record book as Eastside took a 61-42 win over Twin Springs (6-12, 2-5).
Hammons set a program record for most 3-point shots in a single game with eight.
She scored 40 points on the night, just two shy of tying the record of 42 set by Hannah Wyrick in 2015.
Kayli Dunn led Twin Springs scorers with 14.