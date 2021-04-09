Eastside and Thomas Walker will meet Friday in Coeburn for the Cumberland District volleyball championship.
In Thursday’s tournament semifinals, the top-seeded Lady Spartans took care of visiting Rye Cove 25-16, 25-12, 25-11 and the Lady Pioneers dispatched Twin Springs 25-14, 25-19, 25-18 in their match in Ewing.
LADY SPARTANS ROLL
Anna Whited had 15 kills, three blocks, 12 digs and four aces to lead Eastside. Kacie Jones came up with 26 digs, Tinley Hamilton coupled 24 assists with four aces, Izzy Steven added nine kills and Lexi Love popped up 14 digs.
Madeline Love recorded six kills, three digs and four service points, Eva Roach tallied 10 assists and nine digs, Cass Roach contributed 14 digs and Laken Sharpe had two kills, four digs and two aces for the Lady Eagles.
LADY PIONEERS SWEEP
Tenley Jackson compiled 27 assists and five digs, Talyn Dibrell slammed 13 kills, Lakin Burke coupled 10 kills with nine digs and Autumn Collingsworth had nine kills for Thomas Walker.
Kaytee Livesay chipped in with 23 digs and Patricia Biggs racked up eight kills for the Lady Pioneers.
Chloe Lane had eight kills and seven digs, Alyssa McCracken came through with 10 digs and Ryleigh Gillenwater totaled 14 assists for the Lady Titans.