By P. KEVIN MAYS
COEBURN — Eastside wasted little time Thursday in clinching a spot in Saturday’s Cumberland District girls basketball championship game and its fifth straight trip to the Region 1D tournament.
Eastside took its first lead 1:15 into its semifinal game with Twin Springs on a 3-point shot from Izzy Stevens and cruised to a 76-26 win over the Lady Titans.
With the win and top-seeded Thomas Walker’s 56-36 victory over J.I. Burton in the other semifinal, Eastside clinched the Cumberland’s second seed in next week’s regional tournament.
The Lady Spartans (10-6) will play at Thomas Walker in the Cumberland tournament finale Saturday before heading to Honaker Tuesday in the Region 1D quarterfinals.
BOUNCING BACK
Thursday’s win came after Eastside fell to Thomas Walker Wednesday in a playoff game to determine the league’s No. 1 seed.
“We needed a game like this to get back into a rhythm of shooting,” Eastside coach Barry Ruff said. “We were in a game last night and we lost a tough one on the road, and then bouncing back the very next day and having to play for your regional stage is not an easy task, and I thought we responded pretty well.”
Eastside finished off the first quarter with a 31-9 lead and never looked back.
Ruff said it was important for the Lady Spartans to get off to a good start.
“At this time of year, you can have one bad night and your season’s done,” he said. “We had to turn around and win. Twin Springs has played well all year. They’re well coached and you never know what you’re going to get.
“I challenged my seniors to come out and play. Kacie (Jones) and Anna (Whited) knew this could probably be the last game on this floor and they did that.”
Whited led Eastside with 19 points and nine rebounds, while Jones finished with 13 points.
The Lady Spartans also got 12 points from Chloe Powers and 10 more from Taylor Clay.
Twin Springs’ Emaleigh Powers finished with 13 points.
LADY PIONEERS ADVANCE
Like Eastside, Thomas Walker jumped out to a fast start on the way to a big win in the league’s other semifinal, played in Ewing.
The Lady Pioneers (15-1) sprinted out to a 19-4 first quarter lead on the way to a 56-36 victory over J.I. Burton.
Lakin Burke led the Lady Pioneers in scoring with 16 points, while Tenley Jackson added 12 and Abigail Bullins finished with 10.
Kaylee Jenkins scored a game-high 18 points, while Abby Phipps added 10 point for Burton (8-6).