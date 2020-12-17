Despite the many changes society has had to endure over the last 10 months, some things have remained unchanged from last year.
Eastside and Thomas Walker were the front runners in the 2019-20 Cumberland District girls basketball season. The Lady Spartans and Lady Pioneers are the projected front runners again heading into the 2020-21 season, which has a delayed start because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both teams suffered some losses to graduation from last season’s squads. But they also have a strong returning nucleus.
The regular season is scheduled to begin Monday with the first date for Cumberland District competition set for Dec. 29.
Here’s a look at each squad.
TWIN SPRINGS LADY TITANS
Last season: 14-13 overall, 6-4 Cumberland.
Coach: Roger France; first year at Twin Springs, 35th year as a head coach.
Players lost: Erin Larkins, averaged 11 points, 9 rebounds and 3 blocked shots per game; Aubrey Powers, averaged 8 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals per game; Belle Austin, averaged 5 ppg. and 4 rebounds per game last season.
Returning starters: Senior Emaleigh Powers, averaged 14.5 ppg. last season.
Other returning players: Juniors Emma Dingus, Chloe Gilmer, Megan Dougherty; senior Alyssa McCracken.
Promising newcomers: Seniors Chloe Lane, Chloe Burke, Baylie Compton; sophomore Kaylee Keith.
Coach’s thoughts: “I think we’ll be very competitive, play hard and hopefully be one of the best teams by the end of the year. I’m looking forward to a very different, but exciting year.”
RYE COVE LADY EAGLES
Last season: 8-15 overall, 2-8 Cumberland.
Coach: Lisa Rhoton; second year at Rye Cove and second as a head coach.
Players lost: Lexie Bledsoe, averaged 6.5 points and 4 rebounds per game; Sarah Cupova, averaged 10 points, 13.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game.
Returning starters: senior Ashlyn Berry; juniors Vivian Boles and Trista Snow, averaged 6 points and 6 rebounds per game last season.
Other returning players: senior Aleshia Hillman; juniors Makayla Harless, Chloe Gibson and Hannah Peak.
Promising newcomers: Sophomores Madeline Love and Emma Gibson.
Coach’s thoughts: “Our team is young, but they are hard workers and never give up. I think our quickness will be an asset for us.”
EASTSIDE LADY SPARTANS
Last season: 21-5 overall, 10-0 Cumberland.
Coach: Barry Ruff; sixth year at Eastside and 21st as a head coach.
Players lost: Kaylie Yates, averaged 17.7 points and 9.1 rebounds per game; Carrie Boyd, averaged 5.2 ppg. and 6.1 rebounds per game; Hailey Fleming, averaged 4.2 ppg. and 2.6 rebounds per game.
Returning starters: senior Anna Whited, averaged 16.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.2 points per game; junior Chloe Powers, averaged 11.4 ppg., 2.4 assists per game; junior Izzy Stevens, averaged 4 ppg, 3 assists per game.
Other returning players: senior Kacie Jones, averaged 6.3 ppg.; junior Lexi Love, averaged 3.1 ppg.; sophomore Reagan McCoy, averaged 2 ppg.
Promising newcomers: Sophomore Gabby Gray; freshmen Taylor Clay and Lexi Carter.
Coach’s thoughts: “I am really excited about this season. With all the uncertainty in the world right now, I cannot wait to get our team in the gym and go to work and chase another title. And I believe these girls have the right skills to get the job done and be district and region contenders.”
J.I. BURTON LADY RAIDERS
Last season: 8-16 overall, 4-6 Cumberland.
Coach: Terry Sturgill; first year at J.I. Burton and second as a head coach.
Players lost: Akyssa Hollinger.
Returning starters: juniors Kaylee Jenkins, Kierra McCurdy; sophomores Abby Phillps and Anyah Hollinger.
Other returning players: seniors Hannah Craft and McKinleigh Lane.
Promising newcomers: sophomore Abby Phipps; freshman Abigail Absher.
Coach’s thoughts: “Having six returning players and four returning starters is a big strength to this team. But also with that, we are a young team with only one senior. Knowing that we are a young team is one of my concerns this year. All six players returning had a lot of playing time (last season) and that will help with such a young team.”
THOMAS WALKER LADY PIONEERS
Last season: 21-5 overall, 8-2 Cumberland.
Coach: Jonathan Lovelace; third year at Thomas Walker and as a head coach.
Players lost: Bella Schwartz and Madison Mayes.
Returning starters: junior Lakin Burke; and seniors Shelbie Fannon and Talyn Dibrell.
Other returning players: seniors Abigail Bullins, Kaitlyn Brown; Gracie Odle; junior Tenley Jackson.
Promising newcomers: sophomore Raelyn Cope will miss the season because of an ACL injury; freshman Patricia Bigge.
Coach’s thoughts: “We were counting heavily on Raelyn Cope to help us out at point (guard) this year after losing veteran Bella Schwartz to graduation. With Raelyn out with a torn ACL, we will lean heavily on Tenley Jackson and Shelbie Fannon, who are both shooting guards, to help us with ball handling duties.”
CASTLEWOOD LADY BLUE DEVILS
Last season: 0-21 overall, 0-10 Cumberland.
Coach: Derek Allen; second year at Castlewood and as a head coach.
Players lost: Adi Hall, Sam Gray, Sylvia Gray, Andee Patton.
Returning starters: junior Montana Sutherland.
Other returning players: sophomore Tiffany Proffit; senior Gracie Statzer
Promising newcomers: junior Layne Bush; freshmen Madison Sutherland, Bailey Varney and Autumn Compton; senior Adriana Salyer.
Coach’s thoughts: “The season will be hard on all of us with the pandemic and the new rules that come with the pandemic. We just have to give our best effort and make it safe for everyone involved.”