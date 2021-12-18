COEBURN — Eastside's boys basketball team outscored Wise Central by 17 points in the final quarter to win 53-37 and stay perfect in the early season.
Eli McCoy led the Spartans (5-0) with 21 points and nine rebounds. Ean Bright scored eight points, while Shawn Mullins had four assists and five steals. Jordan Gray finished with four assists and three steals, and Cole Mullins had three blocks.
Casey Dotson paced Wise Central with eight points. Jack Ramey was the next high scorer with six.
Cloudland 52, Twin Springs 50
ROAN MOUNTAIN — Seth Birchfield hit a pair of free throws with eight seconds that gave Cloudland a five-point lead.
The Titans came back with a 3-pointer, but Gage McKinney smartly didn’t inbound the ball as time expired.
Caleb Sluder had 15 in the Highlanders’ first win of the season. McKinney scored 11 points and Chase Shell had 10.
Bradley Owens led Twin Springs with 17 points. Connor Lane, who is closing on 1,000 points for his career, finished with 16.
TCC 67, Castlewood 42
BLOUNTVILLE — Lofton Looney made 9 of 10 free-throws in a 17-point effort for Tri-Cities Christian.
Daniel Owen added 16 points, Tyler Jones scored 12 and Abraham Gewelke and Gabe Rosenbalm had 10 each.
Brad McCoy and Johnathan Dotson scored 11 points apiece to lead Castlewood.
GIRLS
Ridgeview 51, Unicoi County 47
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Hailey Sutherland put up 16 points, Braelynn Strouth accounted for 13 and the Lady Wolfpack scored the win in Friday’s opening game of the Arby’s Ladies Holiday Hoops Tournament for Doc.
Allie Lingerfelt hit four 3-pointers to lead Unicoi County with 12 points. Faith Bennett added nine.
Hampton 67, Tennessee High 63
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Madison McClain scored 22 points and Macy Henry fired in 20 to lead the Lady Bulldogs over the host Lady Vikings in the Arby’s Ladies Holiday Hoops Tournament for Doc.
Piper Helle finished with 11 points and Taylor Berry added eight.
Their play helped offset a 27-point night by Tennessee High’s Kendall Cross. Anna Kate Kinch added 14 points for the home team.
Virginia High 60, John Battle 50
BRISTOL, Va. — Maria Wilson poured in 22 points to lead the Lady Bearcats over their crosstown rivals.
Dianna Spence totaled 17 points and Mary Katherine Wilson added 13 for Virginia High.
Anna McKee was Battle’s top scorer with 20 points and Kara Kelley finished with 12.
Rye Cove 47, Hurley 4
PILGRIMS KNOB — The Lady Eagles led 43-2 at the end of three quarters in a Hoopalachia Tournament mismatch.
Kaylee Lamb and Vivian Boles each scored 11 points and Naquila Harless added seven for the Cove.
Castlewood 39, TCC 32
BLOUNTVILLE — Montana Sutherland had 19 points, six rebounds and five steals in the Lady Blue Devils’ win on the road.
Bri Phillips came up with 13 points and five rebounds, and Bailee Varney had six points and eight boards.
Cloudland 59, Twin Springs 18
ROAN MOUNTAIN — The Lady Highlanders gave up just five field goals against the Lady Titans.
The defensive effort was aided by 18-point performances from Ella Benfield and Izabella Christman. Karah Fields chimed in with 10.
Chloe Gilmer led Twin Springs with six points.
Sullivan East 83, Mountain Mission 57BLUFF CITY — Mountain Mission grabbed a 49-48 lead — its only one of the game — halfway through the third quarter before the Lady Patriots closed on a 35-8 run.
Jenna Hare recorded 28 points to lead Sullivan East, which got 21 points from Hayley Grubb and 13 from Abby McCarter.
Juliana Chacha and Anna Chacha had 14 points each for Mountain Mission. Consolatte Mbiya added 11.
Cherokee 47, Glenwood, Ala. 36
ROGERSVILLE — Anna Houck had 16 points, Emma Houck connected for 13 and the Lady Chiefs wrestled away the win from the Lady Gators.
Ava Morgan added eight in the Cherokee victory.
Jasmyn Burts had a game-high 23 for the visitors from Alabama.
Bearden 52, Science Hill 43
KNOXVILLE — The Lady Bulldogs beat the Lady ’Toppers in a rematch of last season’s sectional matchup.
Avery Treadwell led Bearden with 20 points. Emily Gonzalez came through with 16 points and Jennifer Sullivan finished with 10.
Nae Marion topped the Lady ’Toppers with 10 points.