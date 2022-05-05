CLINCHPORT — Since Eastside’s first softball season in 2012, the Lady Spartans have won the Cumberland District regular-season title every year, except one.
On Thursday evening, Eastside showed it’s not about to surrender the district crown for the second year in a row without a fight.
WHAT A COMEBACK
Trailing Rye Cove 11-4, the Lady Spartans (10-5, 6-0) scored 13 unanswered runs combined in the sixth and seventh innings to take a 17-11 win over the Lady Eagles (10-5, 6-1) in a key district contest.
“We just hoped that we could make it through and start hitting and thankfully we did,” Eastside coach Suzy Atwood said. “I don’t know how we did that.”
The Lady Spartans racked up 12 of their 17 hits in the final two innings.
“I can’t say enough about everybody not giving up when you’re down,” Atwood said.
“When you’re down that bad to a team that is hitting that well and you can keep battling back. Our motto this year has been ‘Step up.’ And I think we keep doing that.”
While Eastside gained the momentum late at the plate, the Lady Spartans also got some pep on the mound.
Freshman Braelyn Hall pitched the final two innings and struck out six straight batters to earn the win.
Hall said she was able to mix her pitches in the final two innings.
“We tried to go away from them and keep it up in the zone so we could get some swinging misses in there,” Hall said.
STUNNED
Rye Cove’s strong-hitting attack fell off in the final two innings after Eastside’s huge rally.
The Lady Eagles struggled at the plate against Hall in the final two frames and never could regain the momentum that helped them build a seven-run lead through the first five innings.
“I think our focus just blew up a little bit,” Rye Cove coach Britney Salyer said. “They’re a good hitting team and so are we. The team that finds the most holes out there to put the ball in, seems to come out with the victory.
“Things just didn’t seem to go our way there for a couple of innings. Hopefully, we’ll come at them hard next time.”
The two teams leading the Cumberland race face each other again on Wednesday at Eastside.
AT THE PLATE
Eastside’s Leci Sensabaugh went 4-for-5 at the plate with two RBIs, while Jada Jordan came off the bench to finish 2-for-3 with three RBIs for the Lady Spartans.
Hall, Taylor Perry and Tinley Hamilton all finished with two hits for Eastside.
Hamilton added four RBIs, while Hall and Perry each had an RBI.
Rye Cove’s Gracie Turner had a three-run home run.
Kenzie Hood was 2-for-4 at the plate with five RBIs for Rye Cove.