Kingsport, TN (37660)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low around 55F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.