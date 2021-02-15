Eastside senior Anna Whited has been named as the Cumberland District’s player of the year, while Lady Spartans' Barry Ruff has been tabbed as the coach of the year.
Led by Whited, Eastside shared the regular season co-championship with Thomas Walker this season and won the district tournament title.
All-Cumberland District Honors
Player of the year - Anna Whited, Eastside
Coach of the year - Barry Ruff, Eastside
First Team
Anna Whited, Eastside, Sr.
Lakin Burke, Thomas Walker, Jr.
Shelbie Fannon, Thomas Walker, Sr.
Emaleigh Powers, Twin Springs, Sr.
Kaylee Jenkins, J.I. Burton, So.
Kacie Jones, Eastside, Sr.
Chloe Powers, Eastside, Jr.
Abigail Bullins, Thomas Walker, Sr.
Second Team
Abby Phipps, J.I. Burton, So.
Trista Snow, Rye Cove, Jr.
Taylor Clay,Eastside, Fr.
Kaylee Keith, Twin Springs, So.
Montana Sutherland, Castlewood, Jr.
Talyn Dibrell, Thomas Walker, Sr.
Lexi Love, Eastside, Jr.
Madeline Love, Rye Cove, So.
Honorable Mention
Tinley Jackson, Thomas Walker, Jr.
Izzy Stevens, Eastside, Jr.
Tiffany Proffit, Castlewood, So.
Ryleigh Gillenwater, Twin Springs, So.
Vivian Boles, Rye Cove, Jr.
Gracie Statzer, Castlewood, Sr.