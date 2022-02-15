WISE — The Cumberland District’s boys took to the basketball court at Virginia-Wise’s Prior Convocation Center on Tuesday, and Eastside and Rye Cove walked off with first-round wins.
The Spartans rolled over Thomas Walker 50-35 before the Eagles eliminated Castlewood 62-44.
Fourth-seeded Eastside (14-10) advanced to a semifinal clash with top-seeded Twin Springs (15-7) on Friday at 6 p.m. back at the Prior Center.
The semifinal between No. 3 seed Rye Cove (17-4) and No. 2 seed J.I. Burton (11-10) follows at 7:30 p.m.
SPARTANS CRUISE
After spotting fifth-seeded Thomas Walker (5-15) a 4-0 lead on back-to-back jumpers by Nick Kimberlin and Zack Kidwell, Eastside kicked into action. Eli McCoy scored and drew an and-one to get the Spartans within one before another visit to the free-throw line and a 3-point dagger from Ben Sutherland put the Spartans up 7-3.
Eastside scored the next five points to close the first quarter and the rout was on.
An Ean Bright basket put the Spartans up 20-6, and though the Pioneers made a mini-run, they still trailed by 12.
Eastside shot out of the gate in the second, pushing its lead to 18 in a third quarter in which Thomas Walker scored only four points.
The Pioneers pulled within 10 in the fourth, but Eastside held strong.
“Our bench played really well and made a huge difference,” Spartans coach Patrick Damron said. “We increased the pressure on Thomas Walker and it worked out for us.”
McCoy finished with a game-high 18 points along with seven rebounds.
Kidwell finished with 11 points and six rebounds to head Thomas Walker.
RHOTON BOOSTS COVE
Matthew Rhoton scored 21 points — a total that included five shots from 3-point range — to lead Rye Cove into the next round the Cumberland tournament.
Senior post player Ethan Chavez filled up the stat sheet with 15 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and three blocks for the Eagles, who knocked down 11 3-pointers and outrebounded the Blue Devils 40-25.
Senior Brad McCoy had a team-high 20 points in the season-ending loss for the sixth-seeded Blue Devils (4-16).