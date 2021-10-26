COEBURN — Eastside had its best match of the season Tuesday. Rye Cove had its worst.
The result was near total domination by the Lady Spartans.
Eastside (11-12) rolled to a 25-12, 25-15, 25-10 win over the visiting Lady Eagles (15-7) in the Cumberland District tournament semifinals and advanced to Thursday's 6 p.m. championship match at top-seeded Thomas Walker.
Rye Cove dropped into the consolation match and will host No. 4 seed J.I. Burton at 6 p.m. on Thursday. The winner earns the district’s third and final seed to next week’s Region 1D tournament.
NEAR PERFECTION
The Lady Spartans took control of the semifinal match early and never let go in pulling off the sweep.
“We played excellent,” Eastside coach Brianne Bailey said. “The girls went out there and they were laughing and having fun and that’s what this sport is all about.
“That was probably the best I’ve seen us play all year and definitely the best we played against Rye Cove.”
Bailey may have been the most surprised person in the gym at the ease of the Lady Spartans' win.
“Going into this game I was a little worried because I’ve always had the philosophy that it’s hard to beat a good team three times. Rye Cove is a good team and they’ve played us close all year,” she said.
Eastside knocked down 33 kills, including 12 from Taylor Clay. Clay also finished with 22 assists.
Leci Sensabaugh accounted for nine kills and 10 digs and Tinley Hamilton recorded 19 assists in the victory.
THE WORST NIGHT
“This is the worst I’ve seen us play all year. I’m not sure what happened,” Lady Eagles coach Brittney Salyer said. “We totaled it up. We gave them 20 points on missed hits, six on missed serves and 13 on passing errors.
“I wish we would have showed up to play tonight. I don’t think our heads were in it tonight.”
Salyer said the main thing now is for her players to put the loss behind them and focus on Thursday’s consolation matchup with J.I. Burton.
Madeline Love led Rye Cove’s attack with six kills, Eva Roach finished with 18 assists and Laken Sharpe popped up 11 digs.