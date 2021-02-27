COEBURN — A muddy field and a stingy defense helped Eastside open its football season with a win Saturday.
On a rain-soaked field, the Spartans' defense kept Hurley’s strong rushing game in check for a 15-0 nondistrist victory at Carl McConnell Stadium.
PLAYING DEFENSIVE
Eastside coach Mike Rhodes was particularly pleased with his defensive front four, which bottled up Hurley backs John Matt Justus and Alex Duty.
Tackle Braedon Hensley recorded 19 tackles and Trevor Sanders, playing at the other tackle position, had 11.
“That was tremendous,” Rhodes said, referring to the play of Hensley and Sanders. “And our defensive ends, Blake Jones and Nick Hayes, did a great job of turning the plays inside.”
Eastside’s defense held Hurley (1-1) to 55 total yards, including limiting Justus to 28 yards on 18 carries.
“We knew coming in that we had to key on (Justus),” Rhodes said. “Their offense keys off of him. So we knew we had to stop him and not let him get any big plays.”
STRONG SECOND
After a scoreless first quarter, Eastside found its footing in the second, which saw all of the game's scoring.
Quarterback Will Stansberry, directing the Spartans' triple-option attack, got Eastside on the scoreboard with his 12-yard touchdown run with 10:35 left before halftime.
The Spartans got another opportunity after Hurley turned over the ball on its own 8-yard line when a snap went over the punter’s head. They moved to the Tigers' 3 but fumbled away the ball on third-and-goal.
Hurley’s offense sputtered and more trouble with the punt ensued. A bad snap led to a safety when the punter was forced to the ground in the Rebels’ end zone trying to recover the ball.
Following the safety, Eastside gained possession on the 50 and took six plays to reach the end zone. Nick Raymond ran 18 yards for the score, Timothy Hill added the PAT kick and the Spartans led 15-0 with 2:19 left to play in the opening half.
Raymond led Eastside's offense with 88 yards and touchdown on 18 carries. Ahren Lee had 42 yards rushing on five carries.
SCORELESS SECOND HALF
Neither team found the scoreboard in the second half as field conditions worsened.
“There was some rough going out there and it made it difficult. But both teams had to play in it,” Rhodes said. “After 15 months of not playing, we were just happy to be out there playing.”
UP NEXT
Eastside plays its Cumberland District opener on Friday at home against Twin Springs, which will be playing in its season opener.
Hurley hosts Black Diamond District rival Honaker on Saturday in its home opener.