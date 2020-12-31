NORTON — Eastside struggled to find its shooting touch Thursday.
Instead, the Lady Spartans relied on their defensive game to take a 50-31 Cumberland District girls basketball win over J.I. Burton at Stan Wilson Gymnasium.
A full-court trapping defense by Eastside (2-3, 2-0) helped force 31 Burton turnovers.
“That’s the way we knew we were going to have to play this year. It’s not going to be pretty at times, but you get the job done,” Eastside coach Barry Ruff said. “We just want to play better defense than the other team. We held them to 11 points in the first half. But unfortunately we only scored 23 points (in the first two quarters) and we’ve got to do a better job than that.”
Given the tone of the current season, the coronavirus pandemic looming over every program, Ruff said getting to play is a privilege in itself.
“This is our third game in a row. We played Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. This time of year, you’ve got to be ready to go, day to day,” he said. “You never know what’s going happen and with all the uncertainty going on around us, it’s nice to settle down and play a little bit whether it’s ugly or not.”
Eastside also connected on only 9 of 20 (45%) from the free-throw line.
For first-year coach Terry Sturgill and the youthful Lady Raiders (2-1, 1-1), the season is still a work in progress.
“These girls have been working their butts off and it showed tonight,” Sturgill said. “They played really hard. But Eastside just plays great defense and they force you to have all of these turnovers.
“When we got it past halfcourt we could score on them, but their press is tough. They’re quick.”
DEFENSE
Eastside forced the Lady Raiders into 10 turnovers in the second quarter to break open a close game and build a 23-11 advantage.
The Lady Spartans outscored Burton 15-8 in the third and led 38-19 heading into the final frame.
SCORING LEADERS
Anna Whited led Eastside with 16 points and seven rebounds. Kacie Jones had 10 points and Chloe Powers and Taylor Clay finished with nine each.
Kaylee Jenkins led Burton with 10 points and nine rebounds. Anyah Hollinger and Abigail Absher also pulled down nine boards apiece.