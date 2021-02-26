COEBURN — The spring high school football season resumes Saturday in Virginia.
For some schools, the games are the second of a season moved from the fall to February and March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
For others, like Eastside, it marks the season opener after a long wait.
“We are champing at the bit,” said coach Mike Rhodes, whose Spartans host Hurley (1-0) at Carl McConnell Stadium. “It’s been a long 15 months waiting to play.”
Hurley opened Monday with a 36-28 win over Rye Cove in which the Rebels never left the ground.
They did not attempt a single pass, instead relying on a strong ground attack led by John Matt Justus, who rushed for 191 yards and three touchdowns. Hurley racked up 363 rushing yards.
Rhodes said how tough his defense plays will be a key Saturday.
“We have to match Hurley’s physicality and not miss tackles,” he said.
Offensively, Rhodes said his team has to be strong on the front line and protect the football.
“Hurley already has a game under their belt and without scrimmages that is huge. But we are a no-excuses team. We are just ready to line up and let the chips fall where they fall,” Rhodes said.
Other games Saturday have John Battle visiting Wise Central, Gate City going to Abingdon and Ridgeview visiting Lee High. Those Mountain 7 District games, as well as Eastside's opener, are set to kick off at 2 p.m.
Thomas Walker's nondistrict game at Twin Valley, originally scheduled for Saturday, was moved to Monday, March 1, because of Twin Valley's coronavirus issues.
JOHN BATTLE AT WISE CENTRAL
Both teams opened the season with Mountain 7 wins Monday.
Central got big special teams plays that led to two scores on the way to a 14-7 victory over Ridgeview, while Battle opened its season with a 16-6 win over Gate City.
The Trojans' win was just the program's fifth in 41 meetings with the Blue Devils.
Quarterback Jack Thurston rushed for a touchdown and threw for another in steering Battle's veer offense. The Trojans totaled 221 rushing yards.
Central coach Luke Owens, meanwhile, will look for more offensive production Saturday after his squad was limited against the Wolfpack. C.J. Crabtree rushed for 65 yards on 16 carries and Noah Bolling had 52 yards and two TDs on the ground.
Ethan Mullins serves as both a running and throwing threat for the Warriors at quarterback. He's also an all-state defensive back and can return punts.
He returned a punt Monday for 84 yards, setting up one of the Warriors’ two short-yardage scores against Ridgeview.
GATE CITY AT ABINGDON
Gate City goes on the road to Abingdon, which is playing its opener.
Jeremy Houseright’s Blue Devils will have to produce more offense to be successful against the Falcons in this tough road test. They had just 84 yards against Battle, including a 47-yard touchdown pass from Luke Bledsoe to Matthew Gose.
RIDGEVIEW AT LEE HIGH
Both teams are coming off season-opening losses to district foes in which their offenses struggled. Ridgeview dropped the tight decision to Central, and Lee High was shut out 28-0 by Union.
Central held Ridgeview star Trenton Adkins to 81 yards on 16 carries. Lee quarterback Tanner Laster completed 8 of 14 passes for 62 yards against Union.