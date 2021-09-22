Leci Sensabaugh had 11 kills, 11 digs and five aces as Eastside swept J.I. Burton on Wednesday.
Eastside won by scores of 25-13, 25-15, 25-22. Also for Eastside, Tinley Hamilton had 19 assists and eight digs while Lexi Love totaled eight digs and five aces.
David Crockett tops Unicoi County
Sophia Gouge had 12 kills to help pace David Crockett to a sweep of Unicoi County on Wednesday.
The Lady Pioneers won by scores of 25-17, 25-22, 25-14. Other standouts for Crockett were Kylee Coggins (28 assists, 5 blocks, 6 digs) and Ashlyn Dulaney (14 digs).
For Unicoi, Shelby Miller had 10 kills and 14 digs.
Tennessee High cruises past Abingdon
Tennessee High topped Abingdon, by scores of 25-10, 25-12, 25-12. Mara Herrmann and Sophie Meade each had four kills while Madison Curtin totaled 14 assists and four aces.