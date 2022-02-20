WISE — Cole Mullins and Jordan Gray came up big in overtime to lead Eastside to a dramatic 48-47 win over J.I. Burton in Saturday’s Cumberland District boys basketball tournament championship.
Mullins scored the first basket in overtime and Gray, who finished with 10 points, added a basket following a steal and a layup.
Burton got 22 points from Lonnie Lindsey and 17 from Clay Hart.
The teams swapped baskets throughout the first half before Burton went into the locker room holding an 18-14 halftime lead.
The Raiders (12-11) outscored Eastside 17-12 in the third quarter to take 35-26 advantage going into the final period. But the Spartans opened up the final frame with an 8-0 run to get within one at 35-34.
The Raiders held onto the lead until a Gray basket put Eastside up 40-39 at the 2:53 mark.
The teams swapped the lead twice more before a bucket from Lindsey tied the game at 43 with 1:18 left.
Eastside held the ball and appeared to be waiting for a last-second shot, but the Spartans lost the ball out of bounds with 18.9 seconds on the clock.
The Raiders then took their turn holding for the final shot but never got it off, and the game went to OT.
LADY RAIDERS TAKE TITLE IN OT
J.I. Burton junior Anyah Hollinger struggled at the free-throw line for most of Saturday’s Cumberland tournament championship tilt with Thomas Walker.
With 26 seconds left in overtime, however, Hollinger nailed both free throws to give her team a 44-41 lead and spark the Lady Raiders (13-9) to a 46-43 win.
“I missed quite a few of them in the first part of the game, but I knew that we really needed those last two,” she said. “I slowed down a little bit and really took my time with those.”
Hollinger’s buckets preceded two more Burton free throws by Taylor Phipps with 9.7 seconds left to seal the win.
The overtime period came after a tightly played second half that saw nine lead changes and three ties.
In OT, the teams swapped the lead four times before a bucket from Abby Phipps and Hollinger’s free throws gave the Lady Raiders the lead for good.
Senior Kaylee Jenkins led Burton with 13 points and won her first championship with the Lady Raiders.
“It feels great,” Jenkins said. “I’ve never been in this position before. It’s very exciting. I’m proud of my teammates and how well we all played.”
Hollinger finished with 12 points.
Burton coach Terry Sturgill, who guided the program to its first championship in nearly a decade, said the team is peaking at the right time.
“We’re playing good ball and playing good at the right time,” Sturgill said.
EASTSIDE GIRLS ADVANCE
Eastside ended its losing streak just in time to keep its season alive.
The Lady Spartans (16-8) used a strong second-half effort to take a 50-42 consolation game win over Rye Cove (6-14) and earn the district’s third and final spot in next week’s Region 1D tournament.
Eastside will travel to Twin Valley on Monday for a 7 p.m. first-round regional game.
Eastside ended a three-game skid that coincided with the loss of point guard Taylor Clay to a season-ending injury.
“When Taylor went down it changed everything we do,” Lady Spartans coach Barry Ruff said. “It is what it is. Nobody is feeling sorry for you this time of year. When you’re down, you’ve just got to find a way to win. And luckily we found a way to do that tonight.”
Freshman Azzy Hammonds finished with a game-high 23 points to help the Lady Spartans outscore Rye Cove 29-19 in the second half.
Lexie Love scored nine and pulled down 15 rebounds for Eastside, and Braelyn Hall had nine points and 10 boards.
Rye Cove got 18 points from Kaylee Lamb, 11 from Naquilla Harless and seven points and 14 rebounds from Gracie Turner.