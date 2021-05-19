COEBURN —Tinley Hamilton threw a one-hitter and recorded eight strikeouts to propel Eastside to a 10-0 softball win over Patrick Henry on Wednesday.
Hamilton added a two-run single to end the game by run rule in the sixth inning.
Taylor Perry went 3 for 4 with a solo home run from the lead-off spot and Anna Whited contributed a two-run blast. Cloey Bailey batted 2 for 3 and drove in two runs, while Liz Brac was 2 for 3 and scored twice.
Twin Springs 6, Holston 3
NICKELSVILLE — With Michaela Barney going 4 for 4 with a double and scoring three times, the Lady Titans doubled up the visiting Cavaliers.
Abbie Taylor tallied three RBIs in a 2-for-2 effort. Twin Springs pitcher Megan Dougherty went the distance, yielding two earned runs and striking out four batters.
Turning in a 4 1/3-inning start, losing pitcher Sydney Bishop gave up five runs — all unearned. Offensively, Holston was topped by Lucia Wright at 2 for 3.
TUESDAY
Thomas Walker 7, Castlewood 0
EWING — Eden Muncy was the center attraction on Thomas Walker’s field, hurling a no-hitter as the Lady Pioneers stymied Castlewood.
With Muncy piling up 16 strikeouts, it was a take-it-easy day for the Thomas Walker defense. Furthermore, she smacked a double, stole three bases and scored twice.
Accumulating 12 hits, the Pioneers got a 3-for-3 effort from senior Kaitlyn Brown. She accounted for two doubles and a pair of RBIs.
Rylee Lawson went 2 for 4 with a double.
GIRLS SOCCER
Abingdon 2 John Battle 1
Ella Seymore scored Abingdon’s first goal off a goalkeeper error while Ava Boltwood assisted a Caroline Jones score for the Lady Falcons’ second goal early in the second half.