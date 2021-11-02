GRUNDY — Sometimes it’s how you respond to defeat that matters the most.
After losing the second set to Grundy in their Region 1D volleyball quarterfinal match, Eastside bounced back with a monster third game and stayed strong in the fourth to take a 25-21, 28-30, 25-13, 26-24 win Tuesday.
The Lady Spartans (13-9) advanced to a regional semifinal matchup at Patrick Henry on Thursday, starting at 7 p.m. The Lady Rebels moved on with a quarterfinal sweep of Rye Cove.
Thursday’s other semifinal will feature Chilhowie playing at Honaker. Chilhowie swept Thomas Walker and Honaker beat Russell County rival Lebanon in straight sets in those quarterfinals.
STRONG FINISH
Led by the all-around strong play of Taylor Clay, Eastside fought off the determined Grundy squad to open the match.
The Lady Golden Wave showed their determination more in the second game, a point-for-point battle that went into extra play. Grundy used back-to-back kills from Kaylee Compton to take the set 30-28 and tie the match.
Eastside’s response was impressive.
After swapping points early in the third, the Lady Spartans broke a 4-4 tie with a 16-1 run for the runaway win.
Then in the fourth, Eastside built a 13-5 lead thanks to a 9-1 run, but Grundy’s 7-0 outburst later tied it at 16. The game was tied five more times before Eastside clinched the match victory after a Grundy return error and a kill by Leci Sensabaugh.
Eastside coach Brianne Bailey said she expected the battle to the end.
“That’s a scrappy team,” Bailey said of Grundy. “They were all over the place. Kudos to them. They played well and they made us earn it, that’s for sure.”
THE NUMBERS
Clay had a stellar game with 23 kills and 51 digs, and Sensabaugh had 19 kills and 27 digs.
The Lady Spartans also got 42 assists and 28 digs from Tinley Hamilton, 17 digs from Lexi Love and 15 digs from Braelyn Hall.
Grundy’s Maddie Yates finished with 37 assists and 33 digs, Jessi Looney had 20 kills and 26 digs, Savannah Clevinger recorded 12 kills and Madie Owens came up with 14 digs.