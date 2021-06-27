ELIZABETHTON — Nick Cohen was calling himself lucky late Sunday afternoon.

It really didn’t matter, though, because other people were calling him “champ” and that’s what was most important.

After a closing 7-under-par 65, Cohen won a sudden-death playoff with a birdie to claim the 27th annual William B. Greene East Tennessee Amateur at Elizabethton Golf Course.

“This feels great,” Cohen said. “I’ve been trying to win this for many years. It’s my favorite tournament.”

WATCH VIDEO

Cohen and 2005 ETA champion Blake Howard wound up tied at 7-under 209 after 54 holes of regulation and went back to play the 18th again. Cohen blasted his tee shot wide right, closer to the 10th hole, while Howard found the fairway.

When Howard’s wedge shot came up short and found a greenside bunker, the assembled gallery let out a collective groan.

Cohen’s tee shot had gone far enough to give him a clean look at the pin and he flipped his shot to about 5 feet from the hole.

Howard made it interesting, almost holing out from the bunker before watching Cohen bury the winning birdie putt followed by a fist pump.

“Once I hit the bunker shot, I was pleased I made him make birdie, made him make the putt,” said Howard, who closed with a 70. “When the bunker shot was 4 feet from the hole, I thought it had a chance. But it was fun being in contention again. I’m proud I did everything I could. It was a blast.”

It was the third playoff in ETA history.

Cohen, a 34-year-old from Johnson City, wasn’t part of the conversation entering the final round after beginning the day at even par, eight shots off the lead. As he began to pile up birdies, he started to think he had a chance.

“Maybe midway through the back nine,” he said. “I was trying to get to 10 under because I was 7 under through 15. I just got lucky.”

The top of the leaderboard was as crowded as it has ever been.

Nine players finished three or fewer shots out of the playoff. Braedon Wear also closed with a 65 and finished tied with Bryson Morrell at 210, one shot back. Joe Brooks, Jackson Skeen, Gibson Miller and Chad Homan were two back, and Cayman Ratliff, Tommy Miller and Bryan Sangid were tied at 212.

Mike Poe made history in the senior division by winning the ETA for the ninth time. Poe closed with a workmanlike 71 to finish at 6-under 210. That was good enough for a five-stroke victory and the 87th tournament championship of his career.

Tied for second were Cary Daniels, Rick Mays and Tim Moore. Mays, the defending champion, closed with a 66. Daniels finished second for the third year in a row.

Poe began the day with a one-stroke lead and played steady as those closest to him began to fade. His lone birdie came at the fourth hole and he had 17 pars.

“They were good to me. They struggled a little and I had a cushion going to the back," Poe said. "So I just tried to avoid stubbing my toe, making a double or a triple somewhere. I kept it in play, hit all the greens. It was just pretty solid.”

Poe said winning never gets old.

“I’m getting ready to be 65 in November and you don’t know how many more chances you’re going to have, so I’m going to enjoy every one I can,” he said.

Bob Ross won the super senior title by one shot over Danny Jones after both players closed with 72s.