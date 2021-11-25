BLUFF CITY — It took a while, but the Sullivan East boys basketball team overcame early shooting woes to upend University High on Wednesday night in the seventh annual Food City Thanksgiving Classic at the Dyer Dome.
After trailing by three at halftime, the Patriots turned on the afterburners midway through the third quarter and left the Buccaneers in the dust, 75-54.
Logan Murray had a game-high 22 to lead the Patriots, and Dylan Bartley had 14.
“I’m proud of my guys because I thought we overcame a little bit of adversity in the second half and we started flowing,” East coach Dillon Faver said. “It’s about being unselfish and taking our shots instead of forcing things.”
The Bucs came out swinging on East’s home floor and flustered Faver’s crew.
“I thought we got frustrated offensively early on,” Faver said. “I thought University High came out and played unbelievable. They came out and punched us in the mouth.
“We made some silly plays early and we had to be reminded that it’s all about defense.”
East had other ideas, however, and blasted the Bucs with 52 second-half points, including 31 in the final stanza to blow open what was once a competitive game.
“Dylan had a tough night, but I’m proud of him because he overcame a tough shooting night,” Faver said. “Then he got rolling in the fourth. When we start rolling and play good defense, we’re pretty good. If not, well, you saw what happened in the first quarter.”
Braden Standbridge was also in double figures for the Patriots, finishing with 10 points.
Jordan Carter scored 17 points and A.J. Murphy 10 to lead the Bucs.
East's intensified pressure coming out the halftime break seemed to bother the Bucs, who at times played with four underclassmen on the floor.
The Patriots are back in action at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday when they face Bearden. University High takes the court again Friday at 5:30 p.m. against Volunteer.
GIRLS
Greeneville 75, Happy Valley 45
The long ball went in early and often for the Lady Greene Devils in Wednesday’s rout of Happy Valley.
Tambryn Ellenburg made five shots from deep — more than half of Greeneville's eight 3-pointers — and put up up a team-high 17 points. The lengthy and athletic Lauren Bailey scored 12 and Chloe Marsh contributed 11.
Happy Valley's Kadie Bailey netted a game-high 22 points and Scarlett Zoeli threw in 10.
Greeneville next plays Morristown West on Saturday at 10 a.m. Happy Valley gets Science Hill at 7 p.m. on Friday.