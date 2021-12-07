GATE CITY — Sullivan East hit the baskets when they counted Tuesday to hold off Gate City for a 77-71 girls basketball win at Gate City Middle School.
The Lady Patriots (7-3) led 18-15 after the first quarter and pushed their advantage 34-28 at halftime.
Gate City (1-2) kept things close in its third game against a Tennessee team in the young season.
The Lady Blue Devils trailed East 59-52 going into the final quarter before cutting the Lady Patriots’ lead to one, 64-63, with 3:43 to play.
A basket by Gate City’s Lexi Ervin tied the game at 67 with 2:29 left, but that’s as close the Lady Blue Devils could get.
After East regained the lead on its next possession, Gate City cut the lead to one on two other occasions. But the Lady Patriots sealed the win at the free-throw line in the final minute.
East sank 5 of 8 shots down the stretch.
Gate City had its chances to tie or take the lead but failed to hit a shot from the floor in the final 1:36 until Ervin hit a 3-pointer with eight seconds left on the clock.
Jenna Hare led the scoring category with 28 points for East, and Hayley Grubb finished with 17 .
Ervin scored 24 points and Addie Gibson added 21 for Gate City.
PATRIOT BOYS JUMP OUT QUICK
In Tuesday’s boys game, Sullivan East jumped out to a quick lead and never trailed on the way to a 68-51 win.
East led 18-10 after the opening quarter and 45-25 at halftime.
The teams played evenly throughout the second half, with East (6-1) taking advantage of its quick start to take the victory.
Dylan Bartley led the Patriots with 20 points, and Mason Tate contributed 16.
Gate City (1-1) got 14 points from Ryan Jessee, 13 from Gunner Garrett and 10 from Eli McMurray.