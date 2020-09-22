KINGSPORT — For Sullivan East’s Tracy Graybeal, Tuesday’s trip to alma mater Sullivan South was her final one as a volleyball coach.
“It’s like coming back home for the last time,” Graybeal said after watching her Lady Patriots take a 20-25, 25-14, 25-21, 25-20 Three Rivers Conference win over the host Lady Rebels. “And it is bittersweet. I’m not going to lie to you.
“Thirty years ago, it didn’t look this way in here. But you know, it’s still like coming home.”
The victory marked the first time in either five or six years East beat South in volleyball. Graybeal said she didn’t know the most recent time the Lady Patriots won in the series but said “it’s been a long time. It’s been a while.”
South will consolidate with Sullivan Central and Sullivan North to form West Ridge for the 2021-22 school year.
SCRAPPY TO THE END
The final regular-season meeting between East (11-4, 7-2) and South (8-6, 7-2) on the volleyball court did not disappoint.
The teams scrapped for every point, and the fourth and final game exemplified the entire match. The teams exchanged the lead five times and battled through 12 ties.
Hannah Hodge broke the match’s final tie with back-to-back kills that put the Lady Patriots out front 21-19, and East outscored the Lady Rebels 4-1 down the final stretch to seal the key conference win.
“We played pretty scrappy tonight,” Graybeal said.
“We made some unbelievable saves tonight.”
Senior Gracey Byrd led Graybeal’s scrappy bunch up front with 16 kills.
“It was so great for our team. We’ve worked super hard for this,” Byrd said. “We had great passes from our defense and great sets from our setter.”
Hodge finished with 11 kills, and Cayden Bawgus had 37 assists for East.
Hayley Grubb totaled 23 digs, and Riley Nelson contributed 16 digs and five kills.
South got nine kills from Riley Haynie, eight from Rachel Miller and five from Madison Haynie.
Olivia Delung recorded 20 assists.
Defensively, South’s Izzy Musick had seven blocks, Molly Williams finished with 21 digs and Allie Jordan added eight digs.
South coach Wendy Ratliff said her team’s youth showed some in its play.
“We made a lot of errors,” Ratliff said. “I’m hopeful. I think we’ll get where we need to go.”
ONE AT A TIME
After Tuesday’s outcome, the Lady Patriots and Lady Rebels were tied behind Sullivan Central (9-1 Three Rivers) in the chase for the league championship.
South and East split their regular-season meetings, and the Lady Patriots play at Central on Oct. 1 in the regular-season finale.
“Our theory right now is we’re taking them one at a time,” Graybeal said. “We’ve got Chuckey-Doak on Thursday and next Tuesday we play at Elizabethton and then we’ve got Central.
“Right now, we’re taking them one at a time.”