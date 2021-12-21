BLUFF CITY — Sullivan East controlled the game for the first three quarters Tuesday before having to hold off a furious rally by Gate City.
The Lady Patriots (12-4) withstood a 14-0 run in the fourth quarter and held on for a 62-55 nondistrict girls basketball win at the Dyer Dome.
“We just had to hang on,” East coach Allan Aubrey said. “Things didn’t go our way in the fourth. We just didn’t handle the ball very well. We didn’t shoot free throws very well.
"And they’re a good team and if you’ve given a good team some life, they take advantage of it.”
East hit nine 3-point shots, six in the first half when the Lady Patriots built a 32-19 advantage.
Aubrey’s team kept the big advantage in the third quarter and led the Lady Blue Devils 53-34 going into the final frame.
The East coach said that came primarily from his defense’s play.
“When we played up there, we gave them 71 points,” Aubrey said. “So our emphasis really was to play defense and we did a much better job of that.
“We took away their driving lanes, which really hurt us up there. But they’re still good enough that they were able to score points and stay within striking distance.”
TOO MANY TURNOVERS
Aubrey was not the only person impressed with East’s defense.
The Lady Blue Devils (2-3) turned over the ball 12 times in the first quarter, which led to transition baskets on the other end.
“That’s too many for a game, let alone the first quarter,” Gate City coach Kelly Houseright said of the turnovers. “We didn’t value the basketball initially.”
Houseright said East’s shooting early also didn't help her team’s effort.
“They can shoot the lights out of it,” she said. “They’re a great, solid team.
“We’ll just go back and watch the film and learn and get better and hopefully by the end of the season we’ll be where we need to be.”
Gate City never led but made things interesting in the fourth quarter.
Trailing 57-39 with 5:33 left to play, the Lady Blue Devils scored 14 straight points to cut the East advantage to 57-53 with 45 seconds remaining.
That was as close as Gate City could get.
The Lady Patriots connected on 5 of 8 free throws in the final 34 seconds to preserve the victory.
BY THE NUMBERS
Jenna Hare led East with 19 points and Riley Nelson finished with 16.
Gate City got 15 points from Lexi Ervin, and Addie Gibson and Braylin Steele scored 12 apiece.
UP NEXT
East is back in action on Monday against Chuckey-Doak in the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic at Greeneville.
Gate City faces another tough challenge on Thursday in a 3 p.m. contest at Dobyns-Bennett.