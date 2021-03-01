BLUFF CITY — The season came to a close for the Sullivan East girls basketball team on Monday night with a tough 56-55 loss to South Greene in the Region 1-AA semifinals.
Jordyn Roderick made 1 of 2 free throws with 9.6 seconds left to put South Greene up by a point.
East (25-5) had Hannah Hodge take a shot that was blocked with 2.6 seconds left, but the Lady Patriots retained possession and still had a pair of timeouts.
Riley Nelson then inbounded the ball to Emma Aubrey for a try from 3-point range, but the shot came up well short as the final horn sounded.
Addison Williams had a massive game for South Greene (15-12), recording a game-high 24 points on 10-of-17 shooting and a 4-of-5 effort from the free-throw line. She scored 16 of her points in the second half.
Kiley Collins hit 4 of 11 attempts from 3-point range to chipped in 12 points for South Greene, which shot 22-for-48 (45.8%) from the field.
“For our three seniors, this has been a roller coaster of a year and there’s some disappointments along the way,” South Greene coach Stephen Gregg said. “We lost a lot of games on the front end and started out 1-7 and we’re 14-5 since then. They really bought in after the Christmas break.
“Addison is such a great athlete and she doesn’t realize how good she can be at this game.”
South Greene will meet district foe Grainger on Wednesday in Rutledge for the Region 1-AA title. The Lady Rebels also clinched a sectional berth.
“This is my 11th year here and I’ve made it to this game all 11 years,” Gregg said. “We’ve lost semifinal games, but we’re used to being in this spot.”
The Lady Rebels, who trailed 26-25 at the half, came out pressing and forced three East turnovers to key a 7-0 run. Gregg’s crew led by three after three quarters after leading by as many as seven points.
“We felt like watching film that (Nelson) is a great true point guard,” Gregg said. “We did something to get them out of their comfort zone. We never could expand the lead on them. We’d hit a few shots and then they’d come down and make a 3.”
East got back in it quickly thanks to the play of Aubrey, who had a team-high 18 points in her final high school game. She hit two big 3s as the third period came to a close.
In the end, poor ball-handling in the third doomed the Lady Patriots. East committed seven turnovers in the quarter after having seven the entire first half.
“We played uptight the whole game,” East coach Allan Aubrey said. “We went in the locker room at half and talked about careless passes. When we came out in the first three possessions, we threw it right to them.
“We battled back, but we couldn’t make that one play to get us over the top.”
Jenna Hare contributed 16 points and Hayley Grubb 15 for East, which shot 20-for-51 (39.2%) and had 16 turnovers.
“Our aspirations were so much bigger than this,” Aubrey said. “We were good enough to go to Murfreesboro and we ran into a team that is playing really well.”