WISE — A picture-perfect Saturday at Shupe Field made for ideal playing conditions in the annual FCA Virginia East/West Senior All-Star Games.
For the recently graduated seniors, it was a chance to suit up and play high school baseball one more time.
“It’s amazing to get to come out here one more time, especially at Shupe Field,” Wise Central’s Logan Sartin said. “I love this place and I’ve been playing here since I was 12. I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”
The two squads consisting of players out of some 15 area high schools played two five-inning contests. The East team came out with the sweep, pulling away late in both games to win 15-2 and 6-2.
GAME 1 HIGHLIGHTS
Going into the top of the third inning, the West squad held a 2-1 advantage.
The East team — coached by recently retired Lebanon legend Doc Adams — then rallied for three runs. Eric Casey of Patrick Henry and Austin Deel of Grundy each had an RBI in the frame.
A two-out, two-RBI single by Deel broke open the game.
The East lit up the scoreboard 11 more times, highlighted by Chilhowie’s Daniel Hutton grand slam off Gate City’s Carter Babb in the fifth.
“It was pretty awesome to come out here one last time and hit one out,” Hutton said. “That was a good way to shake the rust off, for sure.”
Hutton finished 2-for-3 with four RBIs and was named the East team MVP. Deel went 1-for-1 with three RBIs and Marion’s Bradley Thomas 1-for-3 with a pair of RBIs.
Sartin was named the West team MVP after pitching the first three innings, allowing three earned runs and striking out seven.
“Coming off of a month of no practice and no throwing at all, I got back into the groove,” Sartin said. “It felt awkward at first, but it wasn’t that bad.”
Sartin, who had a couple of singles, was the only West player with multiple hits.
GAME 2 HIGHLIGHTS
Much like the first game, the East team pulled away late behind the long ball and this one again was off the bat of a Smyth County player.
In the bottom of the third in a tie game, Northwood’s Seth DeBusk hit a bomb to right-center that gave his squad a 2-1 lead. The next time around, the East padded its lead with four runs that put the game out of reach.
DeBusk was named MVP for the victors.
Gate City’s Ryan Jessee was the West squad MVP. Jessee pitched the first three innings of Game 2 and kept his squad in it early.
“It felt great to come out here and do it one more time,” Jessee said. “I had a great time with everybody. I’ve gotten to know some of these guys playing this season both with them and against them.”