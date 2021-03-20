Sullivan East made a big splash this season, and the Patriots reaped the rewards.
Dylan Bartley was named player of the year and Dillon Faver earned coach of the year honors on the Times News/Johnson City Press All-Northeast Tennessee boys basketball team.
Earning spots on the first team were University High’s Kaleb Meredith, Science Hill’s Keynan Cutlip, Elizabethton’s Jake Roberts, David Crockett’s Mason Britton and Dobyns-Bennett’s Jack Browder.
The second team was led by Unicoi County’s Lucas Slagle, who was joined by D-B’s Jonavan Gillespie, Cherokee’s Carter Metz, Hampton’s Morgan Lyons, and Sullivan North’s Isaiah Pruitt.
Science Hill’s Amare Redd was the pick as the defensive player of the year, and Tennessee High’s Wade Witcher grabbed the honor as most promising underclassman.
Here’s a look at this year’s team:
Dylan Bartley
(6-2, junior, guard)
He lived up to the hype by averaging 18 points, six rebounds, three assists, two treys and two steals per game.
Bartley helped the Patriots win 23 games and reach the Class AA sectional round.
Kaleb Meredith
(6-1, senior, guard)
In a long season for the Buccaneers, Meredith kept filling up the hoops. He averaged 28 points, nine rebounds and four steals per game. For his career, he scored 2,687 points for fourth place all time in the Northeast Tennessee record book.
Keynan Cutlip
(6-2, junior, guard)
On one of the area’s best teams, consistent performances were a hallmark of Cutlip, who averaged 19 points and three assists per game. He helped Science Hill win 25 games.
Jake Roberts
(6-0, junior, guard)
Roberts helped the Cyclones win 18 games and reach the regional semifinals by averaging 19 points and five rebounds per game.
Mason Britton
(6-4, senior, guard)
Britton averaged 18 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals for a team that knocked off Science Hill late in the regular season.
Jack Browder
(6-4, junior, post)
D-B won 25 games this season and the consistent scoring and rebounding of Browder (16 points, 8 boards per game) was a big reason for the success.
Lucas Slagle
(6-6, sophomore, post)
Averaging a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds per game, he kept the Blue Devils in the mix before getting bumped by state-bound Greeneville in the region quarterfinals.
Jonavan Gillespie
(5-6, sophomore, guard)
The Indians reached the sectional round with Gillespie contributing 13 points, three assists and two steals per game.
Carter Metz
(6-0, junior, guard)
The leading scorer in the Big 7 Conference at 21 points and 3.1 3-pointers per game, Metz also led Northeast Tennessee by making 91% of his shots from the free-throw line in the regular season.
Morgan Lyons
(6-2, junior, post)
Helping the Bulldogs get within one point of the sectional, Lyons averaged 15 points and six rebounds per game.
Isaiah Pruitt
(6-4, senior, post)
Pruitt averaged 16 points, seven rebounds, two 3-pointers and two steals in helping North win 16 games before getting bumped in the region semifinals by state-bound North Greene.
Amare Redd
(6-4, senior, post)
A beast in the paint as a rim- denying presence, Redd posed problems for opposing offenses all season. He averaged nine rebounds and 2.4 steals in addition to 15 points per game.
Wade Witcher
(6-2, sophomore, guard)
It didn’t take long for the young player to learn the ropes and start dissecting opposing defenses for the Vikings. He averaged 19 points and six rebounds per game.
Dillon Faver
It was his first season as the Patriots’ head coach, but it was a dandy.
The Patriots won 23 games and came within a whisper of beating eventual state champion Greeneville for the Region 1-AA championship, succumbing in overtime. Sullivan East then went on the road in the sectional and was tied with state-bound Kingston heading into the fourth quarter.