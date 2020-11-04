At the end of a strange and difficult season, Sullivan Central and Sullivan East found a way to honor their football players while also doing a good community deed.
The Cougars and Patriots, who did not make the Class 4A playoffs and weren’t able to play their regular season game, will meet at the Stone Castle in Bristol, Tennessee, on Thursday to make up the contest previously taken away by the coronavirus.
Proceeds from the The Children’s Advocacy Center Bowl will go to that organization in honor of Gabby Kennedy. The Tennessee High senior was killed in a domestic violence incident on Oct. 17.
Barry Wade, Tennessee High’s athletic director, said East and Central originally had the idea to play a bowl game and wanted the proceeds to benefit a charity.
“They actually contacted Gabby’s family and asked about donating money to them, but the family asked for the money to go to the The Children’s Advocacy Center of Sullivan County,” Wade said. “They contacted us about playing at a neutral site, and it worked out great.”
There is also a unique twist: This will be the last football game for Central as a high school. It was previously thought last week’s game against Elizabethton would be the last for the Cougars — Central is consolidating with two other schools in the 2021 academic year — but now they have a second chance to close out school history with a victory.
Wade said he is glad to see these teams get a chance to play.
“People on the outside may not realize what these coaches and athletes went through this year, just trying to get to play,” he said. “I appreciate what they are doing. It is wonderful.”
The Vikings can empathize with the Patriots and Cougars because Tennessee High’s season was interrupted by the pandemic.
“It’s a great thing for the coaches and school administrators to let these kids play another game,” Wade said. “We know what our coaches and kids went through. Everything was moving along and we had been fortunate, and then at noon on a Friday our whole season almost comes to an end. If we hadn’t take care of things (on the field) before then, our season would have been over.”
The East-Central contest was originally scheduled for Oct. 9. Central was awarded a COVID victory because East was unable to play, but now the game will have an on-field outcome.
Game night duties will be split between officials from East and Central.