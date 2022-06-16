EMORY — Walking off the field for the last time in a high school uniform is a bittersweet moment, especially if your team doesn’t go out a winner.
Southwest Virginia softball players got the opportunity to suit up one more time on a sweltering Thursday on the campus of Emory & Henry College for the annual FCA East vs. West senior All-Star game.
The teams split the five-inning doubleheader matchups as the West took the first game 9-2 while the East got payback on the backend 10-5.
Ultimately, the day was more about the girls having fun and worshipping with players who are normally in the opposite dugout.
“This was a lot different than I expected because everyone got along really well,” Eastside’s Taylor Perry said, who is a Gardner-Webb signee. “I got to play with people I normally play against and that I really wanted to beat. Normally, I would want to see them fail for my team, but it was really cool to get to know everyone as just people.
“I made some friendships today that will last me a lifetime.”
FIRST GAME HIGHLIGHTS
The West got off to a rousing start in the first inning, scoring two runs and adding seven in the final two frames.
The pitching staff for the West team — which was stellar, only giving up two hits on the day — was highlighted by Eastside's Tinley Hamilton chalking up the win. She needed only seven pitches to get through the first inning.
The story of the first game, however, was the spectacular field play of second baseman Jill Sturgill of Wise Central.
In the first three defensive frames, Sturgill helped account for six of the first 12 outs.
“I started playing second base when I was a freshman and I had never played there before,” Sturgill said. “They threw me in there and I’ve picked up on it the last four years. I focused all year on fielding the ball and doing my job and it obviously carried over into today.
“It feels really nice to play one last game. It sucks to lose the game and I’m glad I got to come out here and redeem myself a little bit.”
She also went 2-for-2 at the plate with two runs scored. She was named the MVP for the West team.
On the East side, Marion’s Madison Bystrek was the only player on her squad with multiple hits, going 2-for-2 with a pair of singles and two RBIs.
SECOND GAME HIGHLIGHTS
The second game was much different as the East came to play and got off to a strong start in the circle.
Starting pitcher Lara McClanahan of Honaker tossed the first pair of innings, allowing three hits but not giving up a run.
McClanahan was named the East’s MVP of the game.
In return, her team gave a lot of run support. The East scored once in the second and erupted in the third for six runs.
The frame was highlighted by a Bystrek three-run home run to center field and a Shayla Roland two-run shot in the same frame.
The Scarlet Hurricane senior had herself a day, going a combined 3-for-3, reaching base four times and notching six RBIs.
Charleigh Gobble of John Battle made several outstanding catches in the outfield and matched it with her play at the plate with a solo home run in the bottom of the third.
For her efforts, Gobble was named the West’s MVP of the game.