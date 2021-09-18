BRISTOL, Tenn. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. has a long history with East Tennessee.
Most of it is good with the obvious exception of his August 2019 plane crash at the Elizabethton Airport. Earnhardt, his wife, Amy, their daughter, Isla, and two pilots escaped the aircraft without major injuries.
On Saturday, Earnhardt and his wife were atop the Bristol Motor Speedway media center as celebrity spokespersons for Sugarlands Distilling Co., promoting Electric Orange Sipping Cream. They’ve joined former Atlanta Braves star Chipper Jones and country music star Cole Swindell as spokespersons for the company.
The Earnhardts developed a relationship with Sugarlands President Ned Vickers and others while visiting their base in Gatlinburg. The NASCAR Hall of Fame driver said his family enjoys the mountain resort town.
“I love it when we go there to see Ned or go there to tour,” said Earnhardt, a Cleveland, North Carolina resident. “We went to the (Ripley’s) aquarium. There’s all kinds of great things for my family to do in that town. We really, really enjoy that and can’t wait to get back to Gatlinburg.
“If you get a chance to stop in town, go by Sugarlands for a tasting. They’ve got a great staff there and will make sure you have a great time.”
Earnhardt has an East Tennessee background in communications. When he was first making a name for himself in NASCAR, his father sent him to spend a week in Bristol with former local sportswriter Lori Worley to learn how to deal with the media.
One of Earnhardt’s first starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series came behind the wheel of Bristol car owner Ed Whitaker’s No. 7 Chevrolet, which was sponsored by Johnson City business Church Brothers Pools and Spas.
Recently, Earnhardt had Johnson City racing legend Brownie King on his show “Lost Speedways” on the Peacock network, and they discussed King racing on the beach at Daytona. King is one of a few drivers to run the last NASCAR Cup Series beach race at Daytona and in the first Daytona 500.
The 87-year-old legend left an impression on Earnhardt, a 26-time Cup Series winner and member of the 2021 NASCAR Hall of Fame class.
“Brownie is one of the people who has had a huge impact on the series ‘Lost Speedways.’ It’s amazing to have the people who have witnessed these events and experienced these racetracks to tell us what it was like,” Earnhardt said. “It helps the viewer understand the stories and what the racetrack was like back then.
“He was a lot of fun to be around and had quite a bit to share with us. He’s a throwback and fun to talk to.”
The 46-year-old Earnhardt admitted the visit with King made him wish he could go back in time and experience that era. He had plenty of cool experiences during his own career, including two Daytona 500 wins and two Xfinity Series championships.
In 2004, Earnhardt became the first driver to win Cup and Xfinity races in the same weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway. At the time still recovering from burns suffered during a sports car accident, he yelled the iconic “It’s Bristol, baby!” from victory lane.
“I still had some injuries, but I remember how well the car turned and hooked the bottom of the racetrack,” Earnhardt said. “We took the shocks from the Cup car in practice and put them on the Xfinity car, won the race. We put them back on the Cup car and won the race.
“It was some good collaboration between Tony (Eury) Jr. on the Cup side and Pete Rondeau, the crew chief on the Xfinity car. The Xfinity car was OK, but those shocks set it off. ...
“We had some long green-flag runs and ended up lapping up to sixth place in the Cup car. It was a crazy night, but we had the best car by far.”