BLUFF CITY — It was nearly over before it really got started Tuesday at the Dyer Dome, where Sullivan East blasted Elizabethton 55-39 to win the District 1-AA boys basketball championship.
The victory, icing on the cake after rolling through the Three Rivers Conference regular season barely threatened, allows East to be home all the way to Murfreesboro if it can keep winning.
“We’ll take it,” said first-year Patriots coach Dillon Faver, his club the district’s the No.1 seed.
The Patriots (22-6) open Region 1-AA play back at the Dome on Saturday night against Chuckey-Doak, the No. 4 seed out of District 2. If East takes off like a house afire again, the Knights could be in big trouble.
The Patriots led 25-4 after three possessions of the second period against Elizabethton, leaving the Cyclones (17-7) with way too much mountain to climb.
“Well, they came out and punched us in the mouth at Elizabethton (the Patriots’ only regular-season conference loss) and I still haven’t forgot that,” Faver said.
EAST PUNCHES BACK
East dominated from the opening tap, Ethan Bradford ripping a pair of 3-pointers to get the Patriots out to a quick 6-1 edge. The senior finished with a team-leading 17 points after making five 3s.
“I thought Ethan Bradford was really solid, mentally and physically,” Faver said.
By the time tournament most valuable player Dylan Bartley drilled a fancy 22-foot trey at the first-quarter horn, the Patriots led 19-4.
Bartley, who finished with 12 points, and Mason Montgomery both made 3s to open the second quarter, producing the 21-point lead not even 10 minutes into the game.
“Dylan Bartley, I mean, what a leader he is,” Faver said.
Five Patriots combined to hit 11 triples on the evening, including seven of their first 13 tries.
The Cyclones, who never got closer than 43-33 thereafter, were forced to use two timeouts before the game was seven minutes old.
“Obviously that’s not a good position to be in,” said junior Jake Roberts, who led the Cyclones with 12 points after scoring 46 against East last time the teams met. “They just came out really hot and there wasn’t much we could do about it.’’
Faver was obviously pleased with what he saw.
“We just didn’t want those guys to get off to a good start, because when they do that they’re very dangerous,” he said. “I just wanted my guys to come out and battle from the start.
“I thought my guys sat down and played great defense early. And I thought we rebounded well, especially early on the offensive end, guys like John Walden in particular.”
UP NEXT
Elizabethton joins East in region play, also opening at home on Saturday. The Cyclones, the No. 2 seed out of District 1, will play South Greene, the No. 3 seed out of District 2.