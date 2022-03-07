RINER, Va. — The Eagles have landed in the state championship game in a season to remember for the Titans.
Auburn defeated visiting Twin Springs 63-39 in Monday’s VHSL Class 1 boys basketball semifinal behind 26 points and six assists from all-state guard Ethan Millirons.
The Eagles (21-8) will play Washington & Lee on Saturday for a chance to win their second state championship in three years and third overall. They were declared state co-champions in the COVID-shortened season of 2020.
For Millirons, a 6-foot senior, the thought of getting back to the state championship hasn't left his mind.
“It’s something I’ve been thinking about since that game got canceled that day at VCU,” Millirons said. “To get to play in that game means a lot to me.”
Coach Terry Millirons said his team wanted to get back to the state final in 2021 but couldn't navigate the pandemic-altered schedule.
“We wanted to get back last year, but the powers that be didn’t let us get our (full) season in,” he said. “It made it tough for these guys. We’re excited about going, but there has never been a loss worse than them canceling that game on us.”
Monday’s game was a tough loss for the many folks from Nickelsville who made the two-hour-plus trip to support their team. There was as much Twin Springs red in the stands as Auburn blue.
While the game didn’t turn out the way Twin Springs wanted, the Titans (19-9) made the state semifinals for the first time since 2006 in a season they won't likely forget.
“I told the guys four years ago Twin Springs won four games and now we’re playing in the final four,” Twin Springs coach Ty Webb coach said. “That’s a credit to these kids. They’ve bought in to what we’re doing and have built the culture back at Twin Springs.
"They have nothing to be ashamed of. They should be proud of the program and what they accomplished.”
They might have accomplished even more if not for Auburn going on a whirlwind run.
Down 9-4 at the end of one quarter, Twin Springs scored five straight to tie it in the second quarter. Auburn answered by scoring the next 13 before taking a 28-16 lead into the half.
Ethan Millirons had 15 points by halftime. His play opened things up for his younger brother, Nick, who ended with 12 points, and 6-foot-5 post player Bryce Gill, who totaled 11.
“We started attacking the basket and stopped settling for 3-pointers,” Ethan Millirons said. “Then we were able to see the big fellow down there.”
Nick Millirons, a sophomore, drew the task of shadowing Twin Springs star Connor Lane. He often got help double-teaming Lane, who was held to five points.
Mason Elliott had 12 points to lead the Titans and Bradley Owens came through with 11. But as a team, the Titans were never able to get in a rhythm and challenge Auburn.
The Eagles pushed the lead to 36-18 in the third quarter. Twin Springs pulled back within 11, but the Eagles' lead was back to 42-27 entering the final period.
Ethan Millirons hit fadeaway jumpers at the end of both the second and third quarters. Asked if he practices the shot very much, Millirons responded: “Yeah, Nick has seen that a lot in the driveway.”
Lane, a 6-3 junior who hit a midcourt, game-winning shot to lift Twin Springs to a 52-51 win over Fort Chiswell in the state quarterfinals, said the season is still a special one despite the loss.
"It was great. I hate it ended this way, but it was a great run," he said.